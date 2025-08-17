Your weekly horoscope for August 18 -24, 2025

Wondering what the stars have in store for you this week? Whether you’re chasing a fresh start, navigating matters of the heart, or simply looking for a little cosmic clarity, your horoscope has you covered.
Pour yourself a cuppa, take a deep breath, and let the universe be your guide. You’ll find gentle insight, a touch of reassurance, and maybe even the sign you’ve been waiting for.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Feeling optimistic on the financial front? You should be, for the celestial tide is finally turning in your favour. Strategies formulated through late August might really work, so start firming up your plans. To improve your good fortune, why not do some decluttering?
STAR TIP: Someone with a shared connection or interest could click with you instantly this week.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
As your centrestage lights up, life might take on an almost surreal vibe. Crazy coincidences and surprise meetings could lead to interesting opportunities – you may even be offered a job. If you’re looking for romance, prepare for an action-packed month of love.
STAR TIP: If you’ve been holding things in, organise a therapeutic debrief with friends.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Searching for equilibrium? With a little bit of celestial help, you might just find it. Over the coming weeks, try offloading anything non-essential and spend time walking or simply pottering. Trust your gut feelings and don’t let yourself be talked into anything you don’t want.
STAR TIP: If an unusual topic has caught your eye, perhaps it’s time to dig deeper.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
With your social butterfly taking flight, it’s time to join a like-minded group or chase up old friends. The chatty vibe might also extend into your workplace – just don’t get caught up in gossipy discussions or it could be used against you. Think before you tell secrets!
STAR TIP: Looking for romance? Ask a friend or colleague to matchmake.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Life’s speeding up! For many Archers, an exciting offer or opportunity is about to hit the table (these high-profile stars might even propel you into the spotlight). There’s movement on the financial front too – just don’t let an extravagant person lead you or your money astray.
STAR TIP: Wear something red to boost your confidence, even if it’s just socks.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Inspiration could strike when you are least expecting it this week, so keep a notebook nearby. With an expansive new moon lighting your path, it’s time to map out your next stage in life – or at least your next adventure. As the sages say, you’re never too old!
STAR TIP: Shared projects and partnerships should bring out your best through spring.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As your own experiences come full circle, don’t be surprised if your words of wisdom are in high demand – you might even step into a coaching or mentoring role. On the flip side, a friend could point you towards an interesting opportunity, so make sure you’re paying attention.
STAR TIP: Saturday’s new moon could usher you into a secure or lucrative period.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feel like you’re turning a corner? It’s true! Things are falling into place for many Fish, and best of all, an important relationship is shifting into a more positive phase. You might feel an urge to play peacemaker, but don’t expect everyone to be as logical and level-headed as you.
STAR TIP: Fitness kick floundering? Hook up with a friend and you’ll power along.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes you just have to move! With this weekend’s new moon triggering your health zone, it’s time to set some fitness goals. With your confidence riding high, a late-week meeting might pave the way for progress – not just in your work life, but romantically too.
STAR TIP: If you’ve fallen into bad habits over winter, make a resolution on Sunday.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If you’ve fallen into a rut over the last few months, that’s all about to change. A fun, family-friendly pastime might hit the spot, while for singles, a local club could set the scene for excitement. With several planets crowding into your zone of creativity, why not try a few classes?
STAR TIP: Nothing to wear? Host a clothes swap party with some stylish girlfriends.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Feeling restless? Change can be as good as a holiday, so if you’re stuck at home, try switching the furniture around, or if you’re feeling brave, paint a feature wall. You’ll be brimming with inventive ideas, and as a spin-off, you should have more energy to burn.
STAR TIP: Saturday’s stars could turn casual catch-ups into full-blown parties.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Turn those bright ideas into action. Any projects launched over the next few weeks should fly, and with Mercury tapping into that canny streak, they might even prove profitable. There’s a growing buzz on the social scene too, so why not splash out on a new party dress?
STAR TIP: Look out for a special piece of jewellery or a small gift.