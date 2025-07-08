If you live for celebrity news, royal updates, true crime twists, and the biggest stories from Australia and beyond – Woman’s Day has you covered. And we’re bringing the best of it straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Introducing the Woman’s Day newsletter – your must-read update, delivered straight to you twice a week.

Every Monday and Thursday from 4pm AEST, we curate the stories you care about most. Think exclusive royal stories, reality TV drama, celebrity interviews, the latest shopping deals, and unforgettable real-life stories – all in one easy read.

It’s your twice-weekly dose of entertainment – and yes, it’s completely free.

Whether you’re catching up over a cup of tea or winding down at the end of the day, our newsletter keeps you in the loop with the latest stories, biggest moments, and the signature storytelling Woman’s Day is known for.

Advertisement

You won’t want to miss out on a single edition. Sign up now – it’s free, quick to read, and always worth opening.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.