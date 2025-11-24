4 recipes that prove maple syrup belongs in every meal

Maple syrup may be most famous for being paired with pancakes, but its rich sweetness has a way of transforming far more than just breakfast.

From savoury glazes and vibrant salad dressings to decadent desserts and creative cocktails, this liquid gold brings depth and warmth to dishes across the table.

In this collection, we’re rounding up recipes that showcase maple syrup’s versatility – whether you’re looking to elevate a simple weeknight dinner or craft a showstopping treat.

Sustainably harvested in the forests of Québec, pure maple syrup is a vegan friendly, gluten-free and low-FODMAP ingredient, offering a natural source of nourishment and essential nutrients in everyday dishes.

(Credit: Maple from Canada)

Best recipes featuring maple syrup

Rare Roast Beef with Pistachio & Cranberry Salsa Serves 6 INGREDIENTS ½ cup hulled tahini

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

2-3 tbsp water

50g mixed salad leaves

750g thinly sliced rare roast beef (see Tip)

Baguette, to serve Pistachio & Cranberry Salsa: 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

3 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp brown sugar

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tbsp thyme leaves

12 pitted Sicilian olives, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp drained capers

1/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

¼ cup pistachio kernels, coarsely chopped METHOD Combine tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup and oil in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add enough water to thin the consistency (should be like dollop cream). Season. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. For the Pistachio & cranberry salsa: Whisk oil, vinegar, mustard and sugar together until well combined. Stir in parsley, thyme, olives, capers and cranberries. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Spoon tahini sauce over the base of a serving platter. Top with salad leaves and roast beef. Stir pistachios into salsa, then spoon half over the beef. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. Serve with sliced baguette. Cowboy Caviar Rice Salad Serves 4 INGREDIENTS 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

420g corn kernels, drained

2 x 250g microwave brown rice

420g can black beans, drained, rinsed

420g can borlotti beans

2 roma tomatoes, seeded, diced

1 small red onion, sliced

1 green capsicum, seeded, diced

1 avocado, diced

Fresh coriander, tortilla chips, to serve Zesty Vinaigrette: 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red-wine vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime, plus wedges to serve METHOD For the Zesty Vinaigrette: Whisk all ingredients together in a small jug. Season. Heat oil in a medium frying pan on high heat. Cook corn until slightly charred (careful, it may spit). Remove from heat, Season. Set aside to cool slightly. Heat rice according to packet directions and pour into large bowl. Toss with black and borlotti beans, tomatoes, onion, capsicum and avocado. Pour over dressing. Serve with coriander and tortilla chips. Air Fryer Apple & Strawberry Crumble Serves 4 INGREDIENTS 250g punnet strawberries

3 large Granny Smith apples

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

Icing sugar, vanilla ice-cream, to serve Spiced Crumble Topping: 1 cup almond meal

¾ cup traditional rolled oats

3 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp mixed spice

2 tbsp maple syrup

75g cold butter, chopped finely METHOD SPICED CRUMBLE TOPPING: Place ingredients in a medium bowl. Rub mixture together to form coarse crumbs. Halve strawberries. Peel, core and coarsely chop apples. Combine apple, strawberries, vanilla, orange juice and maple syrup in a large bowl. Grease four 10cm (1½ cup capacity) ovenproof dishes; ensure the dishes will fit into the air fryer. Divide fruit mixture among dishes (fruit will reduce during cooking). Place dishes in a 7-litre air fryer basket. Air-fry on 180°C for 10 mins or until fruit is almost tender. Top fruit with crumble topping. Cover dishes with foil. Air-fry on 180°C for 10-15 mins or until crumble is golden and fruit is bubbling. Serve dusted with icing sugar and topped with ice-cream. Advertisement Brown Rice & Roast Pumpkin Salad Serves 6 INGREDIENTS 1 cup (200g) brown rice

750 gram japanese pumpkin, peeled

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoon maple syrup

3 celery sticks, trimmed, sliced thinly on long angle

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/3 cup (50g) pecans, toasted, chopped coarsely

2 teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

1/4 cup (60ml) lemon juice METHOD Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Combine rice and 1 litre water in a medium saucepan; bring to the boil. Boil, uncovered, for about 30 minutes or until the rice is tender. Drain. Meanwhile, cut pumpkin into 3cm pieces. Place pumpkin in a bowl with oil, sauce and syrup. Toss until the pumpkin is well coated. Generously line a medium baking dish with baking paper, extending paper over the edges; add the pumpkin and marinade. Roast for about 35 minutes, or until the pumpkin is browned and cooked through. Combine the rice with celery, parsley, pecans, rind and juice in a large bowl; season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place the rice mixture on a serving platter; top with the pumpkin. Drizzle with the warm marinade.

