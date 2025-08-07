Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
From carry-on to checked luggage: Fly First has you covered

Just roll with it...
Ready to jet set in style without breaking the bank?

Aussie brand Fly First offers sleek, sturdy luggage starting at just $39 — less than an Uber to the airport. Their durable ABS shells and smooth-rolling spinner wheels make packing and navigating airports a breeze.

Fly First isn’t just about looks; their bags are built to survive rough handling and come with TSA-approved locks and expandable options for all your extra souvenirs. Plus, their clever packing cubes and comfy memory foam neck pillow keep you organised and cosy on the go.

Choose from three sizes that nest neatly together, perfect for any trip, whether you’re jetting off for a weekend or globetrotting for weeks. Fly First combines style, durability, and affordability, so you can fly like a VIP without the price tag.

Time to pack smart, travel light, and roll with confidence! See the full range here.

(Credit: Fly First)

Large Check-In Case

$79 from Fly First

For longer stays, we love Fly First Large Check-In. This stylish, tough travel companion with four smooth 360 spinner wheels, glides effortlessly through airports and beyond.

Plus, with a TSA combination lock, 20% expandable space, and 93L of packing room, it’s perfect for packing smart and travelling light.

GET IT HERE
(Credit: Fly First)

Medium Check-In Case

$55 from Fly First

The Fly First Medium Check-In Case (left) offers the perfect balance between carry-on convenience and extra packing space.

At 63 litres and just 3.5 kg, it fits a week’s worth of outfits without the overweight fees, plus a telescopic handle and TSA lock keep things comfy and secure.

GET IT HERE
(Credit: Fly First)

Carry-On Suitcase

$39 from Fly First

Skip the bag drop in style with Fly First’s Carry-On Suitcase.

Weighing in at just 2.9 kg and sized perfectly for overhead lockers (48.5 cm × 36 cm × 23 cm), this 33-litre carry-on packs a punch without the bulk.

With an adjustable telescopic handle, it offers all the perks of premium luggage, just without the premium price.

GET IT HERE
(Credit: Fly First)

2 Piece Silicone Luggage Tags

$5 from Fly First

Tag your bag for easy spotting. Pop your contact details in the window, loop it onto your luggage to easily identify your bag when you land. Simple, smart, and stress-free!

GET IT HERE
(Credit: Fly First)

7pc Packing Cubes

$15 from Fly First

Bring order to potential suitcase chaos with Fly First’s 7-piece Packing Cube Set. Made from lightweight, tear-resistant nylon with mesh panels, these cubes keep your gear organised without bulk or much extra weight.

The set includes three packing cubes, a laundry bag, a shoe bag, a zip pouch for cords or snacks, and a flat zip bag for toiletries or documents. All pieces are stackable, durable, and affordable… they are seriously better value for the set than premium brands charge for just one cube.

GET IT HERE
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

