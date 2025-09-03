Looking at buying a second-hand car? Here’s what you need to know

Buying a car shouldn’t feel like a battle, but that’s exactly what it becomes for many people. Pushy salespeople, confusing paperwork, and the constant worry about getting ripped off can turn what should be an exciting purchase into a stressful ordeal.

But Carma, a fully digital pre-owned car platform backed by NRMA, is changing all that. Instead of the stressful dealership experience, they offer an easy process.

“Buying a car is the second most expensive purchase of your life,” Peter Willis, Carma’s Director of Buying, said. “The uncertainty of the second-hand market, along with the fear of buying a ‘lemon’ and the risk of scams, are valid concerns for any buyer.”

It’s true – with a lot of money on the line, it’s no wonder most of us approach car lots with our guard up.

Here are Peter Willis’ essential tips for stress-free car buying.

(Credit: Getty)

1. CONSIDER YOUR BUDGET

Before you even start browsing, get clear on what you can realistically afford. This isn’t just the purchase price – factor in ongoing costs like:

Regular servicing and maintenance

Fuel costs (consider efficiency ratings)

Insurance premiums

Registration and stamp duty

Car loan repayments if financing

Set a maximum budget and stick to it, regardless of what catches your eye.

2. CONSIDER YOUR ACTUAL NEEDS

Think practically about how you’ll use the car. Daily city commuting calls for something compact and fuel-efficient, while family duties might require an SUV with good safety ratings and storage space.

Match your choice to your lifestyle, not your aspirations.

(Credit: Carma)

3. FACTOR IN PARKING

It sounds basic, but make sure your new car actually fits where you need to park it. Garage space, street parking, and your local area all affect both your size options and insurance costs.

4. GET INSURANCE QUOTES EARLY

Don’t wait until after you’ve bought the car to find out what insurance will cost. Get quotes beforehand so you know the true cost of ownership. Your location, parking situation, and driving history all factor into the price.

5. DO YOUR RESEARCH ON USED CARS

If you’re buying pre-owned, always do a PPSR check to ensure the car doesn’t have outstanding finance, hasn’t been stolen, and hasn’t been written off.

“This is something we do on every car we select,” says Peter, “so when you’re buying from Carma you get that peace of mind.”

