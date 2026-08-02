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Download your FREE copy of Woman’s Day 52 Comfort Foods for Winter

Make dinner easy this winter!
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Woman's Day 52 Comfort Foods for Winter
Woman's Day 52 Comfort Foods for Winter

Warm up this winter with your FREE copy of the Woman’s Day 52 Comfort Foods for Winter cookbook.

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Packed with 52 easy, budget-free recipes the whole family will love, it’s full of comforting meals perfect for chilly nights.

Simply enter your name and email address to subscribe to our newsletter and you’ll get instant access to your free digital cookbook.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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