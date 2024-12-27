How to prevent and treat UTIs

Constantly needing to wee, but only passing a small amount of urine that feels like it’s burning on the way out… sound familiar?

Advertisement

Most of us are all too aware of what a urinary tract infection (UTI) feels like. And unfortunately, it’s something women experience more often than men – especially if you’re sexually active or going through menopause.

‘Most UTIs happen due to a very common bacteria which exists in the bowels,’ explains Dr Bindiya Sethi, spokesperson for the Royal Australian College of GPs. ‘The urethra (where your urine comes out) is quite small in women, so it’s easier for the bacteria to pass to the bladder. That’s why it is very common for women to have these infections.’

We asked Dr Sethi for tips on avoiding the chances of having to deal with a UTI, and how to help it clear up if it does happen.

Avoiding UTIs

Were you taught in health class at school that you should wipe from front to back after using the toilet? Turns out, that was solid advice.

Advertisement

It helps stop the transfer of bacteria from the bowel to your urethra.

Here are some other tips to lower your chances of that nasty UTI feeling:

Stay well hydrated throughout the day

Don’t delay urination – go when you feel the urge

Urinate right after sex, to flush out bacteria

Avoid tight synthetic pants (e.g. nylon)

Avoid spermicide with diaphragms and unlubricated condoms – choose other forms of contraception instead

Quickly get treatment for thrush and vaginal infections.

Top tip to prevent UTIs is to urinate after sex to flush out bacteria

How to treat UTIs

If you feel like you’re experiencing the symptoms of a UTI, see your doctor. Sometimes those symptoms could indicate an STI or a kidney infection.

Advertisement

Once your doctor has determined it’s definitely a UTI, you’ll probably be prescribed antibiotics.

Sometimes, UTIs without symptoms clear up on their own, says Dr Sethi, but it’s best to get your GP’s advice.

‘In pregnancy, UTIs should be treated. If someone’s immune system is suppressed, it should be treated. And for people with diabetes, where the immune system is not working at its best, then it definitely needs treatment,’ she adds.

And while it’s not a cure, you can help ease the pain of urination by drinking one teaspoon of baking soda mixed with water. Or, you can buy ready-made alkalinisers from most supermarkets.

Advertisement

Bottoms up. Drink lots of water to flush out bacteria if you have a UTI

Recurring UTIs

If you’re getting recurring UTIs (think: two UTIs in six months), we feel for you. In that situation, Dr Sethi says you need to work with your GP. They can help find the cause and get it treated properly.

‘There could be multiple reasons,’ she says. ‘Sometimes, if there is anything in the urinary tract, for example, if urine is flowing back into the ureters [the tubes that transport urine from the kidneys down to the bladder], that can lead to more UTIs.’

Myth busting: UTIs

UTIs are sexually transmitted

VERDICT: FALSE

‘UTIs are very common in women who are sexually active, but it is not a sexually transmitted infection. You cannot actually pass a UTI from person to person,’ says Dr Sethi.

Advertisement

Cranberry juice cures UTIs

VERDICT: JURY’S STILL OUT

You’ve probably heard that cranberry juice can clear up UTIs, but Dr Sethi says there isn’t enough evidence proving its effectiveness.

Instead, you’re better off drinking plain old water – and lots of it – to flush out bacteria.

It’s a myth that cranberry juice can treat UTIs

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use