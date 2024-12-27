How to prevent and treat UTIs

Constantly needing to wee, but only passing a small amount of urine that feels like it’s burning on the way out… sound familiar?
Most of us are all too aware of what a urinary tract infection (UTI) feels like. And unfortunately, it’s something women experience more often than men – especially if you’re sexually active or going through menopause.
‘Most UTIs happen due to a very common bacteria which exists in the bowels,’ explains Dr Bindiya Sethi, spokesperson for the Royal Australian College of GPs. ‘The urethra (where your urine comes out) is quite small in women, so it’s easier for the bacteria to pass to the bladder. That’s why it is very common for women to have these infections.’
We asked Dr Sethi for tips on avoiding the chances of having to deal with a UTI, and how to help it clear up if it does happen.
Avoiding UTIs
Were you taught in health class at school that you should wipe from front to back after using the toilet? Turns out, that was solid advice.
It helps stop the transfer of bacteria from the bowel to your urethra.
Here are some other tips to lower your chances of that nasty UTI feeling:
- Stay well hydrated throughout the day
- Don’t delay urination – go when you feel the urge
- Urinate right after sex, to flush out bacteria
- Avoid tight synthetic pants (e.g. nylon)
- Avoid spermicide with diaphragms and unlubricated condoms – choose other forms of contraception instead
- Quickly get treatment for thrush and vaginal infections.
How to treat UTIs
If you feel like you’re experiencing the symptoms of a UTI, see your doctor. Sometimes those symptoms could indicate an STI or a kidney infection.
Once your doctor has determined it’s definitely a UTI, you’ll probably be prescribed antibiotics.
Sometimes, UTIs without symptoms clear up on their own, says Dr Sethi, but it’s best to get your GP’s advice.
‘In pregnancy, UTIs should be treated. If someone’s immune system is suppressed, it should be treated. And for people with diabetes, where the immune system is not working at its best, then it definitely needs treatment,’ she adds.
And while it’s not a cure, you can help ease the pain of urination by drinking one teaspoon of baking soda mixed with water. Or, you can buy ready-made alkalinisers from most supermarkets.
Recurring UTIs
If you’re getting recurring UTIs (think: two UTIs in six months), we feel for you. In that situation, Dr Sethi says you need to work with your GP. They can help find the cause and get it treated properly.
‘There could be multiple reasons,’ she says. ‘Sometimes, if there is anything in the urinary tract, for example, if urine is flowing back into the ureters [the tubes that transport urine from the kidneys down to the bladder], that can lead to more UTIs.’
Myth busting: UTIs
UTIs are sexually transmitted
VERDICT: FALSE
‘UTIs are very common in women who are sexually active, but it is not a sexually transmitted infection. You cannot actually pass a UTI from person to person,’ says Dr Sethi.
Cranberry juice cures UTIs
VERDICT: JURY’S STILL OUT
You’ve probably heard that cranberry juice can clear up UTIs, but Dr Sethi says there isn’t enough evidence proving its effectiveness.
Instead, you’re better off drinking plain old water – and lots of it – to flush out bacteria.