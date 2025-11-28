Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Health Fitness

The everyday essentials that will have you working out like a pro  

Become your own fitspo  
Brand logo of Now to Love
Brought to you byKmart
Profile picture of Emma Allcock
woman working out outside
Image Credit: Getty

No matter whether you’re busy looking after the kids or don’t leave the office till 6pm, exercise can be tricky to fit into the day but try to find the time to get some form of heart-pumping activity a few times a week. Of course, everyone’s workout routine will look different to suit their individual needs, which means you will also need activewear that suits your workout routine. 

Advertisement

Your guide to working out like a pro starts by looking good. Because let’s be honest, no workout is complete without stylish, supportive and comfortable activewear. No matter what kind of workout you’re looking to do, you’re going to be looking the part and feeling fantastic. 

Once you’ve got your workout fit ready, the next step is to decide what type of exercise is for you. Whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run, these low-priced everyday activewear essentials from Kmart will help you find your fitness faves and have you working out like a pro in no time.  

Activewear basics 

activewear basic workout outfit

Activewear basics will always form the staple of your workout wardrobe, even when you’re adding trending pieces to your collection. With the likes of classic leggings, sports bras and tanks forming your go to activewear uniform, with Kmart you’ll be able to add them to your rotation for incredibly low prices. 

Advertisement

Embracing comfort  

oversized workout outfit

This year, in the activewear space, we’ve seen a rise in women going beyond form-fitting, in favour of a more baggy, oversized fit. This charge towards comfort (led by Gen Z) sees active options made from ultra-soft and seamless materials being the key.  

Just because you’re working out doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice comfort when you opt for loose-fitting activewear bottoms. The soft, flowy fits are perfect for all your low-impact activities, such as the increasingly popular reformer Pilates and even a casual run in the park. 

Y2K fashion  

y2k everlast workout outfit
Advertisement

We’ve also seen a significant resurgence of Y2K fashion. Case in point, Everlast — the brand was everywhere in the early 2000s and has slowly been making its way back into the wardrobes of those in the know.  

While Everlast might have originally made its name in the boxing sphere, the activewear brand has grown to include every trending activewear style and aesthetic that you might want.  

Tennis chic   

tennis chic workout outfit

As the weather warms up, we’ve seen a huge rise in the number of people opting to wear skorts. Not familiar with the likes? Skorts blend the cute appeal of a skirt with the functionality of shorts, making them the perfect choice for a tennis outfit. Whether you’re having a casual hit back and forth or are opting for the summer-approved active essential for your everyday workout routine, you’ll look like you belong on centre court with one of these stunning skorts. 

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe and pick up a few fresh new activewear essentials then head to Kmart to pick up trending pieces at low prices you’ll love. 

Sponsor logo of Kmart
Brought to you by Kmart

Kmart is your home for everyday essentials. From refreshing your home, to chic, on trend outfits and even stellar beauty picks.

Profile picture of Emma Allcock
Emma Allcock Content Producer

Emma Allcock began her career in the world of fashion and beauty in 2015, interning for various PR fashion houses. Naturally her love for style soon extended to beauty, and Emma landed firmly in the beauty and wellness world thanks to an internship-turned-role at local Australian fragrance brand Maison Blanche. One thing that remained consistent whether unpacking accessories or creating social content? Her commitment to an always-perfect manicure. Luckily, she’s since turned her talents to helping her readers achieve the same, writing about all things beauty and wellness. Emma is now a Content Producer for Woman's Day, with her words and recommendations also appearing across BEAUTYcrew, Marie Claire, beautyheaven and Girlfriend. Emma loves the process of diving deep into the world of testing (and writing) about everything from haircare to fragrance. When she’s not slathering her skin in something new, she’s going for an early morning stroll to catch a stunning sunrise (coffee in hand, of course), because life’s all about that wellness balance after all.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY
Advertisement
Advertisement