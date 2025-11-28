The everyday essentials that will have you working out like a pro  

No matter whether you’re busy looking after the kids or don’t leave the office till 6pm, exercise can be tricky to fit into the day but try to find the time to get some form of heart-pumping activity a few times a week. Of course, everyone’s workout routine will look different to suit their individual needs, which means you will also need activewear that suits your workout routine.

Your guide to working out like a pro starts by looking good. Because let’s be honest, no workout is complete without stylish, supportive and comfortable activewear. No matter what kind of workout you’re looking to do, you’re going to be looking the part and feeling fantastic.

Once you’ve got your workout fit ready, the next step is to decide what type of exercise is for you. Whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run, these low-priced everyday activewear essentials from Kmart will help you find your fitness faves and have you working out like a pro in no time.

Activewear trends for 2025

Activewear basics

Activewear basics will always form the staple of your workout wardrobe, even when you’re adding trending pieces to your collection. With the likes of classic leggings, sports bras and tanks forming your go to activewear uniform, with Kmart you’ll be able to add them to your rotation for incredibly low prices.

Embracing comfort

This year, in the activewear space, we’ve seen a rise in women going beyond form-fitting, in favour of a more baggy, oversized fit. This charge towards comfort (led by Gen Z) sees active options made from ultra-soft and seamless materials being the key.

Just because you’re working out doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice comfort when you opt for loose-fitting activewear bottoms. The soft, flowy fits are perfect for all your low-impact activities, such as the increasingly popular reformer Pilates and even a casual run in the park.

Y2K fashion

We’ve also seen a significant resurgence of Y2K fashion. Case in point, Everlast — the brand was everywhere in the early 2000s and has slowly been making its way back into the wardrobes of those in the know.

While Everlast might have originally made its name in the boxing sphere, the activewear brand has grown to include every trending activewear style and aesthetic that you might want.

Tennis chic

As the weather warms up, we’ve seen a huge rise in the number of people opting to wear skorts. Not familiar with the likes? Skorts blend the cute appeal of a skirt with the functionality of shorts, making them the perfect choice for a tennis outfit. Whether you’re having a casual hit back and forth or are opting for the summer-approved active essential for your everyday workout routine, you’ll look like you belong on centre court with one of these stunning skorts.

So, if you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe and pick up a few fresh new activewear essentials then head to Kmart to pick up trending pieces at low prices you’ll love.

