When it comes to television genres, Aussie actress Nicole Kidman really can do it all.

In exciting news, one of her latest shows, thriller series Special Ops: Lioness, has been renewed for a second season.

The Paramount Plus original features a stellar cast spearheaded by Nicole Kidman alongside Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Annable, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliviera, Jill Wagner, and Stephanie Nur.

Special Ops: Lioness, which has been simply renamed Lioness, is an American spy thriller where one of the main characters Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliviera) is recruited into the CIA’s Lioness program and given the task of befriending the daughter of a terrorist financer.

Meanwhile, CIA agent Joe (Zoe Saldana) attempts to balance her personal and professional lives as the war on terror reaches a pinnacle point/continues to grow.

The show is coming back for season two. (Image: Paramount Plus)

Is Lioness based on a true story?

The television series is very loosely based on a real CIA program, also called Lioness.

The program follows an initiative where undercover agents are tasked with embedding themselves in the lives of suspected terrorists.

These agents are often required to forge relationships with suspected leaders’ wives, girlfriends and female family members in order to gain insights into their movements and plans.

Will there be a season 2 of Special Ops: Lioness?

As aforementioned, Lioness was confirmed to be renewed for season two in May 2024.

When announcing the renewal, the Paramount CEO said: “Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”

It has been revealed that the show will be available for streaming on 27 October 2024, with the first two episodes of the season dropping that day.

A still from the series. (Image: Paramount Plus)

How many episodes are in the Lioness series?

So far, there are eight episodes in season one of Lioness available to watch.

These episodes were released weekly when the show first came out in 2023, so fans can likely expect a similar format for season two.

Is Lioness worth watching?

Lioness became Paramount Plus’ most-watched series premiere at the time it launched, and drew almost six million total viewers from around the world in its first week.

In saying that, the show has received mixed reviews from both critics and general viewers, but overall the consensus is that it’s worth watching.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana celebrating the launch of the show. (Image: Getty)

Where can I watch Special Ops: Lioness in Australia?

As a Paramount Plus original series, Lioness season two will be available to stream on the platform when it’s released on 27 October. Meanwhile, season one of the show is already available to watch on the platform.

