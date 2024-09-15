In 2015, 11-year-old Riley travelled to a new city with her team of Emotions to navigate a new city. Nearly ten years later with Inside Out 2, Riley is a 13-year-old teenager taking on a bunch of new Emotions.

For many years it was just the five Emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust taking the reins. Just when Joy learnt to release control to her fellow Emotions, they are confronted with four new Emotions – Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

The original five emotions from Inside Out.

(Image: Disney)

Anyone who has been around teenagers going through puberty understand it is no easy feat, and we have no doubt Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will go through all the motions.

With a bunch of new faces and new storylines, comes more questions. We’ve answered all your burning questions about Inside Out 2, including where you can watch the first Inside Out in Australia.

What is the plot for Inside Out 2?

In the movie’s timeline, only two years has passed. Now Riley is a stereotypical 13-year-old – braces, high school, making friends and tackling new Emotions.

The newcomers are Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment – the foundations of any pubescent teen.

The new emotions are causing chaos in Inside Out 2.

(Image: Disney)

It is quickly discovered that Anxiety and Joy have different methods to navigating this time of Riley’s life. These differing opinions gets physical when the original Emotions are quite literally bottled in a jar – or “suppressed emotions” according to Fear.

“Operation new Riley” begins as the original five must make their way back to headquarters.

When does Inside Out 2 release?

The second instalment lands in cinemas around Australia on June 13, 2024. However, as for when it hits streaming services remains unknown.

Where to watch Inside Out in Australia:

Inside Out 2 will be available for streaming in Australia on September 25, 2024 on Disney+. While fans patiently wait for the second movie, the 2015 Inside Out is available for streaming on Disney+ in Australia.

Stream Inside Out on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.

Who is the cast for Inside Out 2?

A bunch of fan-favourites from the first movie will be reprising their roles in the second, including Amy Poehler (Joy); Phillis Smith (Sadness), Liza Lapira (Disgust), Tony Hale (Fear), and Lewis Black (Anger). Plus Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return as Riley’s parents.

The new faces on the cartoon set include Maya Hawke (Anxiety) best known for her role in Stranger Things; Aye Edebiri (Envy) known for The Bear; Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment) and Adele Exarchopoulos (Ennui).