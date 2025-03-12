From House of the Dragon to Outlander, there’s no shortage of hit fantasies to keep us well entertained and firmly seated on the couch every weekend.

Hit series The Wheel of Time is no exception, providing pure escapism as the ultra high-budget fantasy series takes us on the most epic adventure.

And, with season three officially here, there’s never been a better time to tune in on the cult series.

With that, you probably want to know exactly how you can watch The Wheel of Time in Australia, among other things, so we’ve rounded up the essential details, below.

Image: Prime Video

What is The Wheel of Time about?

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series of the same name, The Wheel of Time follows Rand al’Thor, a humble farm boy, as he learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world, or break it.

Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses come together to reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. And so, the Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle takes place. However, while Rand thought he had destroyed the Dark One, evil was not gone from the world.

In season three, Rand struggles to fulfill his destiny as the Dragon Reborn — will he choose the Light or let the Darkness consume him?

Image: Prime Video

Who is cast in The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time stars Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara.

Joining them are Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

Where to watch The Wheel of Time in Australia

You can watch all seasons of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, so go ahead and sign up here if you don’t already have an account.

Stream The Wheel of Time now on Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.

