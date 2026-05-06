The Crown is coming back! A prequel series is in the works

Royal enthusiasts and fans of The Crown – you’re in for a treat! A prequel series is reportedly in the works.

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More than two years after the finale aired, another iteration of the beloved show is said to be approaching production. Here’s everything we know so far!

(Credit: Netflix)

IS THERE GOING TO BE A PREQUEL TO THE CROWN?

According to the Daily Mail, Netflix has given producers of The Crown the green light to develop a prequel series.

“Netflix has been locked in negotiations with the company for quite a long time about this spin-off series, but they’ve recently finally managed to seal the deal and come to an agreement,” an insider told the publication.

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Series creator Peter Morgan is also reportedly returning as showrunner for the project.

(Credit: Netflix)

WHAT WOULD THE CROWN PREQUEL SERIES BE ABOUT?

The spinoff is said to span from Queen Victoria’s death in 1901 through to the wedding of the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947 – the point at which season one of the original series began.

According to the source, “Peter had already been putting pen to pad and casting is expected to take place next year.”

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Peter had previously made clear he would only revisit the royal story by going backwards, not forwards – ruling out any focus on recent controversies surrounding the royal family, such as Prince Harry’s step back from royal life and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s link to Jeffrey Epstein.

“For the time being, I cannot imagine any circumstances in which I’d want to go further into the present, as it were, but at the same time, I don’t think I’m done with the subject,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. “I might find some way of coming into it from a different way. If you go back in time, you always have that wonderful opportunity for metaphor.”

He added, “You can find a story in the past and tell that, and it [will] actually be a story about the present, but in camouflage. And that, I think, might be a more elegant way forward. To move forward from where I left the show off at the moment feels too soon.”

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