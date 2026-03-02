The Crown set to return amid Prince Andrew’s epic downfall

In the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unprecedented arrest, Hollywood is abuzz. With all the major streaming networks scrambling to be the first to cover the former Prince Andrew’s shocking downfall, sources say Netflix is eager to revive their Emmy-winning series The Crown.

Advertisement

A source tells the Daily Mail that “advanced talks” are already underway between the streaming giant and the show’s creator for a one-off special.

“The events of last week are historic and unprecedented,” they said. “There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas.”

The Crown was a smash hit for Netflix, running for six seasons from 2016-2023. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

“The Crown as a series has ended but the name will live on,” they continue. “There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga.”

Advertisement

They add that Andrew’s real-life drama is even more dramatic that anything featured in the series. “Which included episodes on the abdication and the death of Diana.”

The Crown ran for six seasons, from 2016 to 2023. It amassed a whopping 24 Emmy Awards, three BAFTAs, five Critics Choice Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards among numerous other accolades.

The race to be the first heats up

A Disney Studios insider told the publication they’ve already been “bombarded” with pitches.

“We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us.

Advertisement

“The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film,” they said.

James Murray starred as Prince Andrew in the final two seasons of the drama – which looks set to return for a special about the disgraced royal. (Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

Screenwriter Jeremy Brock penned the 2024 limited series A Very Royal Scandal. The drama centred around Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. He says Netflix and Amazon executives are “100 per cent talking”.

“It’s such great drama and the most extraordinary story,” he told the Daily Mail, citing the many unfolding elements of the drama.

Advertisement

“Andrew, the royal family, the police who had to tread so very carefully in arresting him, Epstein’s victims and his powerful friends. How does this affect [Princesses] Beatrice and Eugenie? It’s like every daughter’s idea of hell.”

Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relating to documents and information reportedly shared with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was later released with no charges laid but remains “under investigation”.

The former Duke of York has always denied any wrongdoing.

Hollywood’s biggest streaming services are reportedly racing to be the first to cover Andrew’s downfall. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

Throwing his hat in the ring

Jeremy says he’s already thought about doing his own series, which he would call Silence.

“Because that’s what Epstein’s money bought him and that’s what the royal family traditionally does – say nothing,” he explained. “But it’s not working for them now.”

The saga, he notes, has all the elements of a Greek tragedy “with Andrew as the anti-hero”.

“If you pull away all the vestiges of soft power that Andrew possessed … and it’s just another middle-aged man looking devastated,” he says of Andrew leaving the police station.

Advertisement

“It’s sad but his tragedy is going to be turned into our entertainment. If I was asked, I’d absolutely want to write this.”

TV WEEK has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.