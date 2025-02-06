Beloved lifestyle program Selling Houses Australia is officially returning to our screens in 2025 for a monumental 17th season.

Award-winning host and real estate expert Andrew Winter, interior design guru Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott will all be returning to the show this year. Here’s everything to know.

(Credit: Foxtel)

Is Selling Houses Australia still going?

Having first appeared on our screens back in 2008, Selling Houses Australia is still going strong 17 years later.

The 2025 season of the much-loved Logie and AACTA Award-nominated series is set to premiere on Wednesday, 5 March.

This year, the experts will be up against tough and unpredictable market conditions, while the homeowners will have to deal with the sky-high cost of living pressures.

The renovation budgets are set to be stretched to make every cent count, as the team tackle a variety of properties across the country.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Andrew Winter shared, “Season 17, I cannot believe they are still letting me deliver my very personal style of real estate reality, then getting my two amazing colleagues to do all the hard work.”

He added, “Well, they are, and the home truths are still brutal and the makeovers as inspiring as ever. How many actually sell? Expect many surprises.”

Andrew, Wendy and Dennis will not only be offering invaluable advice, they’ll also be sharing real-estate insights, design tips and tricks, and budget-friendly ideas that anyone can apply to their homes.

(Credit: Getty)

Where to watch Selling Houses Australia

Selling Houses Australia will premiere on Foxtel on Wednesday, 5 March 2025 at 8.30pm.

And, for the first time ever, the show will also be available to stream on BINGE.

All past seasons of the show are also available to watch On Demand on Foxtel and BINGE.

Stream Selling Houses Australia on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Why did Charlie and Shayna leave Selling Houses?

The original line-up of experts on the show included Andrew Winter, Charlie Albone and Shaynna Blaze, however Charlie and Shaynna departed in 2020 after 14 seasons.

Charlie left the show to join a different lifestyle program, Better Homes & Gardens, while Shaynna’s exit is largely attributed to her busy schedule with other projects such as The Block.

The duo were replaced with Dennis and Wendy in 2022.

