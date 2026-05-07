What Netflix’s RAFA documentary finally reveals about Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal‘s career has always been about the numbers: twenty-two Grand Slams, fourteen French Open titles, and a countless list of records.

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But Netflix’s new documentary series RAFA, premiering on May 29, is more interested in the man behind the accolades and achievements. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming show!

(Credit: Netflix)

WHAT IS THE NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY RAFA ABOUT?

Across four episodes, RAFA follows the tennis legend through his final year on the ATP Tour in 2024, combining never-before-seen archival footage with exclusive access to the man himself, his family, and his inner circle.

It covers his journey from the age of three right through to his return to competition in 2024, giving viewers a fuller picture of his career than has ever been available before.

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(Credit: Netflix)

HIS CAREER-LONG BATTLE WITH INJURIES

One of the central threads running through the series is Rafa’s ongoing struggle with injury.

His physical challenges are well documented, but the documentary explores what that actually looked like from the inside – the recoveries, the doubts, and the decision-making that went into coming back time and again.

It’s an honest look at the less glamorous side of elite sport.

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(Credit: Getty)

GUEST STARS

The series features contributions from some of the biggest names in tennis, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and John McEnroe, alongside Rafa’s coaches, family members, and close friends.

Together they offer a well-rounded view of his career and the impact he’s had on the sport – both on and off the court.

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