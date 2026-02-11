Dyson Heppell says emotions are ‘running hot’ on I’m A Celebrity as he’s eliminated

Fans are reeling after fan favourite Dyson Heppell was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday night.

Bringing positivity, enthusiasm and good vibes to the camp in spades, the revered former AFL player won a legion of new fans during his time on the show.

In fact, he may be better known now as a former I’m A Celebrity contestant than for his stellar run as captain of Essendon!

“It’s been really interesting – the people that didn’t know me prior to heading into the jungle that have reached out and that have enjoyed watching me in there,” Dyson, 33, tells TV WEEK.

“I’ve even signed a few things, being the bloke in the jungle rather than the footballer, which is interesting! I’m just grateful for the experience and hopefully I’ve had a bit of a positive impact on those that are in there [the jungle] and potentially people that are watching [at home] as well.”

Former AFL legend Dyson Heppell endeared himself with fans during his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. (Credit: Network Ten)

Doping scandal candour

During his time in camp, Dyson spoke openly with his campmates about being implicated in the 2012 Essendon doping scandal. It resulted in 34 players, including Dyson, being suspended from playing for the entire 2016 AFL season after being found guilty of using a banned supplement.

He reflects that it was cathartic to “get it off the chest” and “have your say” on such a big public platform.

“I’ve come to complete terms with everything that went down throughout that period and completely forgiven everyone that was involved,” he says.

“I had spoken about it before, but not too publicly. So yeah, [I was] more than happy to open up. And it was nice that those in camp had had interest and curiosity about it as well. So hopefully it all came across alright.”

Elimination challenge not in Dyson’s wheelhouse

Wednesday night’s nominations came down to a random luck of the draw for the first time this season. And Dyson was unlucky enough to find himself up against TV WEEK Logie Award winner Gary Sweet in the elimination challenge. He says going head-to-head with his good mate was “flattening”.

“I had a beautiful relationship with Gazman [Gary], so that was pretty flattening, the two of us going up against each other,” he says.

And once they got to the challenge, things only got worse for Dyson when he discovered it was a memory challenge. This required the pair to memorise keys being played in order on a big organ.

“It was not my cup of tea, not in my wheelhouse,” he reflects. “I’ve got a pretty fuzzy memory.”

Dyson calls his eviction a “pretty anticlimactic finish” to his time on the I’m A Celeb. In fact, he wished it was a more athletic challenge, “Something that I could wrestle Gaz or something”! Even still, he couldn’t be more positive about his time on the show.

“At the end of the day, I had an absolute ball and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity,” he says. “And if anyone was gonna boot me out, I was happy for it to be Gaz, so no drama.”

Arriving in the jungle with Gary Sweet and Concetta Caristo, Dyson formed a strong bond with the pair – making going up against Gary all that harder. (Credit: Network Ten)

Emotions ‘running hot’ in camp

Tensions have been on the rise in the camp since the eliminations first began. In particular, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Cyrell Paule were fuming after it was revealed that Dyson and Luke Bateman put Bek up for elimination after a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Dyson insists he and Luke were only trying to spare the women’s feelings by telling them the vote was randomised. Yet, he can understand how it blew up into a bigger deal than it really was as emotions run high in camp.

“It was really funny because, at the time, I guess you’re immersed in it, it’s your reality. You do know it’s a reality TV show, but at the time, emotions are running hot. And I was trying not to put them down or anything like that, manage it as best I possibly could,” he explains.

“It’s hard when you do have to nominate others, because I did have a great relationship with Bek and Cyrell as well. But, in the end, we had to make a call and also try to protect their emotions too, by saying we randomised it. You couldn’t really win in the end.”

He adds, “They did apologise, got over it, got through it, and away we go.”

And he thinks it’s only to get more cutthroat and ruthless as the eliminations continue.

“I think so, yeah. I reckon as we roll on now, it was really interesting to see the dynamic shift between camp and with the emotions of everyone when the eliminations started coming. So yeah, it’ll be really interesting to watch the last couple of weeks to see what happens within camp,” he says.

Doing it for the kids

Dyson previously revealed to his campmates that his charity of choice this season is Very Special Kids. The Victoria-based charity provides holistic palliative care for kids and young people suffering from life-limiting conditions. It also offers much-needed support for families and loved ones.

In a revealing chat with his fellow celebs, Dyson spoke of the unbreakable bond he formed with Harrison “H” Pennicott. The youngster suffers from scleroderma, the same autoimmune disease as his late grandmother did.

Together, the founded clothing brand Haych The Label. It features Harrison’s handwriting and artwork, with proceeds going to fund his bucket list items.

“Little H, man, he’s played a very important part in my life,” Dyson says. “He had the same condition that my grandmother passed away from.

“I just saw this shining light, bubble of energy, just zest for life and love that he had for others, which was genuinely inspiring for me.”

As he and wife Kate formed a “beautiful friendship” with Harrison and his family, Haych The Label was born.

“It’s been really special and given me a lot of meaning and purpose post-footy, too,” he adds.

While the campmates are thick as thieves, Dyson admits the cracks have started to show since the eliminations began. (Credit: Network Ten)

Who will win I’m A Celebrity 2026?

While Dyson insists it’s a “tough one” choosing between his campmates, when pressed, he revealed who he is backing to win I’m A Celebrity 2026.

“I think I’m gonna go Chet – I’m going for Concetta [Caristo],” he says with a smile.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm, and Sunday at 7pm. Watch + Stream Free on 10.

