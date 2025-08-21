Dawson’s Creek: The reunion we’ve all been waiting for

The cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting 27 years after the show ended.

In September, the cast will be in the same room at the same time for the first time in almost 30 years when they reunite at Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City for a live reading of the show’s 1998 pilot episode.

The event will raise money to support the charity F Cancer and cast member James Van Der Beek (who played Dawson in the series) who announced in November last year that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

The news was confirmed after several cast members, including James, posted a teaser image on Instagram. The teaser post features a polaroid of the core four cast members — James, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams — on an orange background with the quote, “If we were truly meant to be, then we’ll find a way back to each other”.

James, Michelle, Katie, and Joshua, plus Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are all set to attend.

“I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson’s Creek family for such a special night. Dawson’s Creek changed my life,” the show’s creator Kevin Williamson said in a statement.

“What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honoured to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

“We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime,” Michelle Williams added. “We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

James, who’s the father of six children, announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer through a statement via PEOPLE magazine last November.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said at the time. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Since the 48-year-old was diagnosed, he’s been prioritising spending time with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

