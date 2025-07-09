The cast of Travel Guides are always jetting off across the globe, creating chaos and trying new adventures, as viewers giggle at their discomfort.

But while they are close within their own groups and travel to the same location, we don’t see the Guides don’t cross paths on screen. So, are the cast of Travel Guides friends with each other in real life?

The 2025 Travel Guides’ are comprised of five groups: Karly and Bri; Kevin and Janetta; The Fren Family; Matt and Brett; and Kev, Dorian and Teng.

While we all know the Guides are friends within their own group, given they’ve all met before participating on the show including Karly and Bri who met while filming Beauty and the Geek, and were actually roommates “so we had no choice but to be friends” Bri previously told TV WEEK.

Plus, Kev, Dorian and Teng are the tight-knit trio who met while working together at Target. The other Guides are either in a relationship together or are family.

Since its premiere in 2017, we have seen these Guides venture to the concrete jungle aka New York City, Kakadu in the Northern Territory, the city of love in France, and the crystal blue waters in the Cook Islands.

But in these many adventures, the Travel Guides have found friendship with each other off screen.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, newcomers Karly and Bri – who joined the beloved reality TV series in 2024 – revealed they were taken under the wings of their co-stars.

“When we first met them all [the Guides], Victoria was the first to reach out to us, she messaged us,” Karly shared about the Fren family’s daughter.

Victoria, who is around the same age as Karly and Bri, are now like sisters. Meanwhile, the Fren family parents Mark and Cathy are known as their “mum and dad.”

“We have little sisterhood going, we’re like sisters,” Bri confessed, before Karly added: “Poor Jono’s got three sisters now.”

As for the other Guides, they haven’t commented whether or not they are friends with the other groups in the real world.

However, the official Instagram account for Kev, Dorian and Teng have shared pictures of Karly and Bri while travelling to Yosemite, USA – and everyone knows that it’s official once they make the grid.

