It features the classic prophecy where one person could either save the world or destroy it, but the fantasy series titled The Wheel of Time is nothing ordinary.

The television series was adapted from the book series by Robert Jordan with Brandon Sanderson, and has been likened to epic fantasy shows like Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

Josha Stradowski will return for S3 as Rand al’Thor.

(Credit: Prime Video)

The series, developed by executive producer Rafe Judkins, follows Moiraine on her hunt for the Dragon reincarnated when she stumbles upon five people with the potential. So, which of these potentials will save the world or mark its end?

With two successful seasons done and dusted, fans have begun to wonder when the third season will be released. Below we’ve answered all of fans burning questions regarding the hihghly-anticipated third season of The Wheel of Time.

What is the plot for The Wheel of Time season three?

In the season two finale, the five protagonists Egwene, Rand, Perrin, Mat, and Nyaeve step up for a war between the Seanchan and the Whitecloaks. When Rand – the Dragon – kills both Lord Turak (Daniel Francis) and Ishamael (Fares Fares).

The last episode showed the Foresaken, dangerous and evil channelers who served in Shadow in the War of Power being released.

Now fans must face this evil as the teaser trailer shared in December 2024 at the CCXP24 event, presented a changing world as the Shadow’s root take hold. Thus beginning the terrifying fight between Light and Dark.

Moiraine and Egwene will stop at nothing to protect Rand from the darkness.

S3 will release in 2025.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Showrunner Rafe gave fans a little teaser of what to expect.

“The first 15 minutes of season three is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television,” he told Deadline.

“I was just watching it this week, and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold.”

When will The Wheel of Time season three release?

In brilliant news, Prime Video has confirmed The Wheel of Time season three will release on March 13, 2025 in Australia.

Filming for the new season ceased in March 2024, with a special video of the cast being shared to X (previously Twitter) sharing an announcement.

“Thank the Light, we’re done filming Season 3,” the caption read.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Who is the cast of The Wheel of Time?

In consideration to the season two finale, a large number of the characters will return for season three. Unless there is a shock recasting like was done for the character Mat Cauthon, to whom Barney Harris was replaced by Donal Finn.

Below we’ve listed who we expect to return:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Zoe Robins as Nyaeve al’Meara

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Alvaro Morte as Logain Albar

Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon

The executive producer described S3 as “bonkers.”

(Credit: Prime Video)

Where to watch The Wheel of Time in Australia:

For the Australian’s wanting to experience a fantastic magical series, The Wheel of Time is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Stream The Wheel of Time on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

