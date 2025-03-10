Five young villagers destined to become heroes were plucked from the peaceful town of Two Rivers, but only one of them was prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn – set to either save or destroy humanity.

Advertisement

This premise was the beginning of time-travelling fantasy drama series The Wheel Of Time, which spans worlds and centuries.

(Credit: Prime Video)

At the centre of the show is Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful magic sisterhood, who is travelling across the Westlands with her companion al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) in a quest for the infamous Dragon Reborn.

In previous seasons, the characters have been ripped apart by destiny, putting aside moral dilemmas to ensure good prevails against the evil Forsaken.

Advertisement

Young and naive, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) “blindly” followed Moiraine, before being pulled in different directions in the second season. Josha explains his character will almost go through “puberty” as season three brings out a new side of Rand.

“They say it’s the One Power that drives man mad but, [in] season three, it’s society actually that drives him mad,” Josha, 30, teases to TV WEEK.

(Credit: Prime Video)

But Gone Girl and Saltburn star Rosamund confesses the new season will see the relationship between the unlikely duo transform.

Advertisement

“In this season, after they go through this trial, they both are so vulnerable,” the 46-year-old actress tells TV WEEK. “They’ve seen things that haunt them, and I think it’s the understanding of two people who’ve been through something cataclysmic – they see it in each other’s eyes that they are forever changed.”

Ever since the Oscar nominee stepped into Moiraine’s shoes in 2021, she has been engrossed in every inch of the universe – even narrating audiobooks for three of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel Of Time novels so far.

It seems that expert knowledge in the complex universe can be intimidating to her co-stars.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Advertisement

“I’m always a bit more nervous when I do my scenes with Ros, because I feel like she really does know everything about the books and about the world,” Sophie Okonedo, 56, who plays Aes Sedai leader Siuan Sanche, says.

In their upcoming journey this season, Rand must come to terms with his own power as he prepares to face the Dark One – an evil being – and determine the future of the world.

The Wheel of Time is available for streaming from March 13, 2025, on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use