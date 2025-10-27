Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment

The Block’s Alicia breaks down while discussing the toll online hate had on her mental health

"I think I need to go to hospital"
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Alicia and Sonny watch their auction from the couch on The Block 2025.
Underdogs Alicia and Sonny have come out on top after a tough season on The Block.
Nine Network

Alicia and Sonny’s time on The Block was anything but smooth sailing. The outspoken Queensland couple, known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves, ruffled a few feathers along the way – but when a brief disagreement between Britt and Alicia was blown out of proportion and dragged on for weeks on air, it unleashed a wave of online trolling that pushed Alicia to her breaking point.

Advertisement

“I didn’t get out of bed for two days,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK through tears.

“I said to Sonny at 11 o’clock one night, ‘I think I need to go to hospital’. I’m not a nasty person; I had a five-minute fight with Britt that played out for weeks. Obviously, they’re the fan favourites and no matter what anyone said to defend me, it never mattered.”

Sonny and Alicia on the day of The Block auction for series 21.
Alicia and Sonny have been happily married for 10 years, and even renewed their vows on the series. (Credit: Nine Network)

“We copped a lot of bad comments,” Sonny, 44, adds. “I think we got the worst of it. And they’re [trolls] always harder on strong women. You saw it with the girls [Han and Can] at first. They don’t like a woman who has an opinion.”

Advertisement

The backlash didn’t just affect the couple – who’ve been married for ten years – but also their three children: daughter Aria, 13, and sons Boston, 11, and Koa, 8.

Alicia and Sonny celebrate their $!20,000 Block auction winnings.
Alicia and Sonny finally had a moment to celebrate after a tough few weeks. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter,” Alicia explains. “I couldn’t even take her out in the school holidays because I was petrified of someone saying something mean. Not that it ever happened, everybody was so kind to me in public, but I have that fear.”

But after everything, Alicia and Sonny have emerged stronger than ever, proving that resilience, family and heart can withstand anything. Their strength was rewarded when they finished The Block as runners-up, walking away with an incredible $120,000 profit while several homes passed in.

Advertisement
@bonniefoster__

Alicia and Sonny!! @The Block @Channel 9 #theblockaustralia #theblockau #theblock #foryoupage #fyp

♬ original sound – Bonnie Foster

And as for whether they’d return for an All Stars season? The answer is an emphatic yes – and we are here for it!

“We would 100% come back,” Alicia says. “We loved it.”

“If we had walked out with no money, we’d come back,” Sonny says. “We honestly had such a great time. It’s been an overall positive experience and while there’s been rough rides in the show, we had a ball.”

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement