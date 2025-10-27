The Block’s Alicia breaks down while discussing the toll online hate had on her mental health

Alicia and Sonny’s time on The Block was anything but smooth sailing. The outspoken Queensland couple, known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves, ruffled a few feathers along the way – but when a brief disagreement between Britt and Alicia was blown out of proportion and dragged on for weeks on air, it unleashed a wave of online trolling that pushed Alicia to her breaking point.

“I didn’t get out of bed for two days,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK through tears.

“I said to Sonny at 11 o’clock one night, ‘I think I need to go to hospital’. I’m not a nasty person; I had a five-minute fight with Britt that played out for weeks. Obviously, they’re the fan favourites and no matter what anyone said to defend me, it never mattered.”

Alicia and Sonny have been happily married for 10 years, and even renewed their vows on the series. (Credit: Nine Network)

“We copped a lot of bad comments,” Sonny, 44, adds. “I think we got the worst of it. And they’re [trolls] always harder on strong women. You saw it with the girls [Han and Can] at first. They don’t like a woman who has an opinion.”

The backlash didn’t just affect the couple – who’ve been married for ten years – but also their three children: daughter Aria, 13, and sons Boston, 11, and Koa, 8.

Alicia and Sonny finally had a moment to celebrate after a tough few weeks. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter,” Alicia explains. “I couldn’t even take her out in the school holidays because I was petrified of someone saying something mean. Not that it ever happened, everybody was so kind to me in public, but I have that fear.”

But after everything, Alicia and Sonny have emerged stronger than ever, proving that resilience, family and heart can withstand anything. Their strength was rewarded when they finished The Block as runners-up, walking away with an incredible $120,000 profit while several homes passed in.

And as for whether they’d return for an All Stars season? The answer is an emphatic yes – and we are here for it!

“We would 100% come back,” Alicia says. “We loved it.”

“If we had walked out with no money, we’d come back,” Sonny says. “We honestly had such a great time. It’s been an overall positive experience and while there’s been rough rides in the show, we had a ball.”

