Music buffs and Timothee Chalamet fans went wild upon the release of A Complete Unknown.

Advertisement

The biographical musical drama film directed by James Mangold, following the life of 19-year-old Bob Dylan in the early 1960s.

(Credit: Starlight Pictures)

With A Complete Unknown coming to streaming in Australia, we have answered all your burning questions!

Where to watch A Complete Unknown in Australia:

As of May, A Complete Unknown became available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.

Advertisement

Stream A Complete Unknown on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.

What is the plot of A Complete Unknown?

This musical drama takes place in New York City in the early 1960s where Bob Dylan arrives with his guitar in hand.

A Complete Unknown tells Bob’s story chronologically, focusing on the time period between 1961 and 1965 when Dylan was becoming a big star. In his journey, he meets influential musicians like Peter Seegar, and two love interests.

(Credit: Starlight Pictures)

Advertisement

Bob’s controversial performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 is shown, where folk music was split by electric guitars versus the acoustic.

Who is the cast of A Complete Unknown?

It should be no surprise that A Complete Unknown attracted a variety of high profile actors given its plot.

Taking the lead role as Bob Dylan is Timothee Chalamet, best known for his roles in Dune, Call Me By Your Name, and Wonka. Below is a list of the cast members from A Complete Unknown.

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

Joe Tippett as Dave Van Ronk

Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.