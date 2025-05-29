Music buffs and Timothee Chalamet fans went wild upon the release of A Complete Unknown.
The biographical musical drama film directed by James Mangold, following the life of 19-year-old Bob Dylan in the early 1960s.
With A Complete Unknown coming to streaming in Australia, we have answered all your burning questions!
Where to watch A Complete Unknown in Australia:
As of May, A Complete Unknown became available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.
Stream A Complete Unknown on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth.
What is the plot of A Complete Unknown?
This musical drama takes place in New York City in the early 1960s where Bob Dylan arrives with his guitar in hand.
A Complete Unknown tells Bob’s story chronologically, focusing on the time period between 1961 and 1965 when Dylan was becoming a big star. In his journey, he meets influential musicians like Peter Seegar, and two love interests.
Bob’s controversial performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 is shown, where folk music was split by electric guitars versus the acoustic.
Who is the cast of A Complete Unknown?
It should be no surprise that A Complete Unknown attracted a variety of high profile actors given its plot.
Taking the lead role as Bob Dylan is Timothee Chalamet, best known for his roles in Dune, Call Me By Your Name, and Wonka. Below is a list of the cast members from A Complete Unknown.
- Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo
- Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez
- Edward Norton as Pete Seeger
- Joe Tippett as Dave Van Ronk
- Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger