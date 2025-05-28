The universe which saw Katniss Everdeen start a revolution against the Capitol in The Hunger Games is returning, but this time we’re focusing on her mentor, Haymitch Abernathy.

Originally played by Woody Harrelson in the four Hunger Games films, the character baton will be passed on in the book-to-movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping.

The telling of Haymitch’s love story and his own experience competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games has been a long obsession for fans, itching to know every detail.

Author Suzanne Collins finally heard our prayers with the novel Sunrise on the Reaping which was published in March 2025. Now, the countdown is on for the movie which will release on November 20, 2026.

The book-to-movie adaptation has also caught the attention of many Hollywood celebrities, desperate to portray the famed roles.

Expect many crossovers between Sunrise on the Reaping and The Hunger Games franchise, as some characters will return in a younger light given it is set 20 years before The Hunger Games. Such characters include Effie Trinket, President Snow, Plutarch Heavensbee, Wiress, Caesar Flickerman, and many more.

Below, TV WEEK has rounded up all the cast members joining Sunrise on the Reaping with a comparison to the characters previous portrayal. Continue scrolling to read.

Where to watch The Hunger Games franchise in Australia:

All four films from the original franchise including The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One and Mockingjay Part Two are available for streaming on Stan.

