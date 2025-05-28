The universe which saw Katniss Everdeen start a revolution against the Capitol in The Hunger Games is returning, but this time we’re focusing on her mentor, Haymitch Abernathy.
Originally played by Woody Harrelson in the four Hunger Games films, the character baton will be passed on in the book-to-movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping.
The telling of Haymitch’s love story and his own experience competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games has been a long obsession for fans, itching to know every detail.
Author Suzanne Collins finally heard our prayers with the novel Sunrise on the Reaping which was published in March 2025. Now, the countdown is on for the movie which will release on November 20, 2026.
The book-to-movie adaptation has also caught the attention of many Hollywood celebrities, desperate to portray the famed roles.
Expect many crossovers between Sunrise on the Reaping and The Hunger Games franchise, as some characters will return in a younger light given it is set 20 years before The Hunger Games. Such characters include Effie Trinket, President Snow, Plutarch Heavensbee, Wiress, Caesar Flickerman, and many more.
Below, TV WEEK has rounded up all the cast members joining Sunrise on the Reaping with a comparison to the characters previous portrayal. Continue scrolling to read.
Joseph Zada
Haymitch Abernathy
A up-and-coming star from Australia has landed the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy! Joseph Zada certainly has some big shoes to fill in Sunrise on the Reaping.
The young actor has previously starred in Invisible Boys, Total Control and We Were Liars which released on Prime Video.
Elle Fanning
Effie Trinket
Hollywood’s sweetheart Elle Fanning has signed on as Effie Trinket!
Elle was a fan picked favourite for the prequel iteration of Effie, originally portrayed by Elizabeth Banks.
The 27-year-old has starred in Maleficent, A Complete Unknown, The Great, Super 8 and more.
Ralph Fiennes
President Snow
Returning to the Hunger Games universe for the third time is President Coriolanus Snow, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes.
Originally, President Snow was played by Donald Sutherland before being taken on by Tom Blyth in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Ralph has starred in The Menu, The King’s Man, Harry Potter, James Bond and countless other films.
Whitney Peak
Lenore Dove Baird
Portraying Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove Baird is Whitney Peak who has starred in the Gossip Girl reboot, Hocus Pocus 2, and Molly’s Game.
Jesse Plemons
Plutarch Heavensbee
Plutarch Heavensbee had a major role in kick starting the revolution given his Head Gamemaker status for the 75th Quarter Quell, so we’re naturally curious about who he was 20 years earlier given his complicated sense of morality.
The original actor, Philip Seymour Hoffman sadly passed away in 2014. Taking on the role in Sunrise on the Reaping is Jesse Plemons, best known for Breaking Bad, Love & Death, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Kieran Culkin
Caesar Flickerman
The eccentric presenter from the Capitol, Caesar Flickerman was played by Stanley Tucci and is being reborn by Kieran Culkin.
Caesar hosts the Hunger Games, notoriously well for turning any negative situation into a positive – unless Peeta is dropping a baby bomb.
Kieran is well-known for his role in Succession, Home Alone, and A Real Pain.
Maya Hawke
Wiress
Another tribute that deserves a more detailed backstory is Wiress! The fictional character from District Three was the victor of the 49th Hunger Games before being selected again in Catching Fire where she became well-known for her nickname ‘nuts’, given to her by Joanna.
Portraying young Wiress is Maya Hawke, best known for her role in Stranger Things, Inside Out 2, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The original actor was Amanda Plummer.
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Beetee Latier
Without ‘nuts’ there isn’t ‘bolts.’ Fellow District Three victor of the 34th Hunger Games was Beetee, who then became the male tribute in the 75th Quarter Quell. Beetee was originally played by Jeffery Wright.
Portraying the genius is Kelvin Harrison Jr. whose voice is well-known after playing Taka in the 2024 remake Mufasa: The Lion King.
Lili Taylor
Mags Flanagan
Mags Flanagan is a victor of the eleventh Hunger Games from District Four. She volunteered as tribute for the 3rd Quarter Quell, featured in Catching Fire. Despite her short appearance, Mag, played by Lynn Cohen, stole everyone’s heart.
Bringing Mags to life once more will be Lili Taylor, best known for her roles The Conjuring, American Crime, Fear Street: Prom Queen.
Ben Wang
Wyatt Callow
Ben’s character Wyatt Callow is a new member to The Hunger Games franchise. While there isn’t too much information about the newcomer, he is one of the two male tributes from District 12 who competed in the 50th Hunger Games.
Ben’s latest film is Karate Kid: Legends which releases in 2025.
Mckenna Grace
Maysilee Donner
Another newcomer to the universe is Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, who is also from District 12 and was one of the female tributes in the 50th Hunger Games.
Mckenna has starred in Gifted alongside Chris Evans, Ghostsbusters: Afterlife, and Young Sheldon.
Where to watch The Hunger Games franchise in Australia:
All four films from the original franchise including The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One and Mockingjay Part Two are available for streaming on Stan.