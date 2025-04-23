The plot twist in the We Were Liars novel had readers around the globe stunned, and we never truly emotionally recovered. Now, the storyline is being brought to life in an eight-episode TV series.

In April 2025, first look images were released of the four friends, nicknamed the Liars in E. Lockhart’s internationally acclaimed novel which released back in 2014.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Naturally, the internet is buzzing with anticipation!

TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the We Were Liars television series including where to watch in Australia, plot, cast and more.

When does We Were Liars release?

All eight episodes of We Were Liars will release in Australia on June 18, 2025, on Prime Video.

What is the plot for We Were Liars?

The psychological mystery thriller follows a tight-knit circle of four friends, known as the Liars, whose friend quickly turns destructive.

Leading the story is protagonist Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family.

(Credit: Prime Video)

To celebrate the summer holidays, the Sinclair family – including the Liars – travel to their grandfather’s New England private island. The family is known for their good looks and old money – which is easy to presume given their property portfolio.

But a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s list forever. Everyone has something to hide.

“A revolution. An accident. A secret. Lies upon lies. True love. The truth,” the novel description reads.

Who is the cast for We Were Liars?

Starring as the Liars is Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Also joining the cast of We Were Liars is Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

Where to watch We Were Liars in Australia:

The book-to-screen adaptation of We Were Liars will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Australia.

Stream We Were Liars on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

