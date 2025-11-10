Dave Hand trades Married at First Sight for global Netflix dating show

He may not have found love on Married at First Sight Australia, but Dave Hand is giving true love another shot on an international dating series.

Dave, who was married to Jamie Marinos on the 2025 season of MAFS, is reportedly joining the upcoming season of Netflix’s Perfect Match.

Producers reportedly wanted both Jamie and Dave to appear on the show.

According to Daily Mail, producers of Perfect Match kept a close eye on Dave during his time on the Australian dating experiment, with a source telling the publication that “producers were thrilled when Dave said yes – they’d been watching his season closely and knew he’d bring great television.”

The source also claimed that producers initially wanted both Dave and his MAFS bride, Jamie, to star on the show, but the bride had pulled out at the last minute.

“The chemistry between them was undeniable, and they thought it would make for explosive viewing,” they explained.

“Producers were disappointed, but they’re still very excited to see what Dave does on his own… he’s outspoken, quick-witted and isn’t afraid to call people out – exactly the type of personality that makes Perfect Match tick.”

Jamie is reportedly joining the Netflix dating series.

Although Netflix has yet to officially confirm the new cast of the 2026 season of Perfect Match, Dave’s participation comes as speculation that the new season will feature stars from an array of reality TV shows.

According to Daily Mail, stars from shows including Vanderpump Rules, Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Married at First Sight.

Rumoured cast members include Vanderpump Rules’ Ally Lewber and Too Hot To Handle’s Brianna Balram, Kayla Richart, and Katherine LaPrell.

Love is Blind’s Marissa Rodriguez, Jimmy Presnell, and Sophie Willett are also slated to join the show, as are Love Island’s Kassy Castillo and Weston Richey.

Danny Spongberg, Hashim Moore, Yamen Sanders and Natalie Cruz from Temptation Island are also thought to be part of the show, which is currently filming and expected to premiere in 2026.

