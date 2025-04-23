Australian Survivor winner Mark Wales has announced his new relationship with his reality tv star, Phoebe Timmins.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram in late-April to confirm his romantic relationship. Sharing a snippet of their lives together with loved-up photos together.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’m very, very lucky to have met someone who I really love,” he began on social media.

“She is kind, honest, thoughtful, very smart, has a huge heart, is a great mother and an even better partner.”

Phoebe competed on Survivor’s season one in 2016, then returned for All Stars in 2020 – but never played against Mark in the show.

In the photos shared by Mark, the pair posed with Phoebe’s ten-month-old baby whose face was covered.

(Credit: Instagram)

According to Phoebe’s Instagram, she gave birth to her daughter back in May 2024.

An interview with Yahoo Lifestyle has confirmed Mark and Phoebe have been dating “for about five or six months” after reconnecting.

“Mark and I were old acquaintances who reconnected through genuine friendship towards the end of last year,” she said.

“At the time, he was separated and single, and I was adjusting to life as a new mum, so romance was far from my mind.

“What grew between us happened slowly and naturally – over time, a more meaningful connection developed, which really caught me by surprise.”

Before engaging in a relationship with Phoebe, it was rumoured that Mark had split from his wife, Samantha Gash who married after meeting on Survivor in 2017. They later welcomed a baby together in 2018.

(Credit: Ten)

While Mark didn’t win his first season of Survivor, he later rejoined the reality tv series for Blood v Water in 2022 and was voted Sole Survivor, taking home a staggering $500,000.

Fans speculated Mark and Samantha’s divorce for months, after the latter unfollowed him on Instagram. With Mark’s new relationship announcement with Phoebe, the rumours were finally confirmed.

It seems the new couple are currently doing long-distance as Phoebe revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle she’s currently focusing on a “professional opportunity” in the United Arab Emirates, with Mark visiting when possible.

