First dates can be awkward and a bit uncomfortable. But this one has a killer twist! In new thriller Drop, single mum and domestic abuse survivor Violet (Meghann Fahy) decides to take a chance on handsome stranger Henry (Brandon Sklenar) and embark on a rare night out.

But what begins as a blossoming romance quickly turns into a dangerous ultimatum.

(from left) Violet (Meghann Fahy) and Henry (Brandon Sklenar) in Drop, directed by Christopher Landon.

While on the date, Violet is sent images via DigiDrop (a fictional app based on AirDrop) from someone in the restaurant. At first, it’s seemingly harmless – quirky memes or accidental images. Until they become sinister, showing that her son and sister have been taken hostage in her home. If she doesn’t do what this mysterious person asks, they will be killed.

The premise alone was enough to terrify Meghann.

“You can totally see a scenario in which this would be possible,” she tells TV WEEK.

“I always love doing things I’ve never done before and learning new skills,” Meghann says of the stunt work involved (Credit: Universal Studios)

“A huge part of the film involves technology and a person who’s just trying to figure out how to survive a situation that seems inescapable. The reality of that situation and how grounded the movie feels is probably the scariest part to me.”

The 34-year-old actress reveals the idea came from one of the producers accidentally being sent random images while at a restaurant. It was innocent enough, but what could’ve occurred sparked a bigger conversation.

“You can look around the room, as my character does, see everybody on their phones and have even less of an idea of who it could be,” she says.

Meghann and Brandon play two people on a first date (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Meanwhile, Henry grapples with his connection to this woman and the horrific events unfolding around him.

“Initially I thought, ‘What is this guy doing?’ because if I were on a first date with someone who is constantly checking their phone and going to the bathroom, very distracted, I’d probably just take off,” Brandon, 34, says.

“So, for me, it was about answering that question and figuring out what makes him stay so that the audience understands him, too.”

Will Violet be able to save her child? (Credit: Universal Studios)

For Meghann, not only is it her debut in the horror genre but her first time acting out stunts.

“We got to do some cool stuff – I get thrown across two tables, I stab somebody, and so much more,” she says. “I think audiences are going to enjoy the action.”

