When Carina’s loyalty is called into question by her “friend” Jamie, she feels attacked and leaves the dinner party distraught and in tears.

This week on Married at First Sight the cast travels to Byron Bay, NSW, for the infamous Retreat Week.

Jamie arrives “keen” to learn who her true friends are (Credit: CH9)

Relaxing is not at the top of the agenda when intruder Lauren, 37, is immediately reluctant to engage with the rest of the group.

“Lauren wanted to leave,” account manager Jamie, 28, tells TV WEEK.

“She felt like she was above all of us. She said, ‘These girls are so bogan,’ and that we were trolls. It actually really hurt me,” she says.

At a girls’ night Lauren is asked some probing questions, and after she storms out Jamie is left blindsided when her alleged friends, Rhi, 34, and Carina, 31, go and check on her.

“They came into it silent but then had the audacity to speak up and defend Lauren,” Jamie recalls. “It was weird, I wasn’t sure if they were scared of her or worried about looking like a bully on TV.

“That’s why I really broke down at the retreat, I didn’t want to leave bed the next day – I was devastated.”

Will Jamie be able to forgive Carina? (Credit: CH9)

As for Carina, she was just trying to keep the peace between the women.

“Jamie came at me quite strongly as she felt I wasn’t backing her,” digital marketing manager Carina says.

“There was a divide in the group, and I simply wanted everyone to come together and be friends.”

Going into the Dinner Party, Jamie is on a quest to learn who her true friends are, hoping those who say they are will apologise and stand up for her on camera – not just behind closed doors.

“I thought I was going to be met with an apology,” Jamie says. “Instead, Carina doubled down.”

Carina then accuses Jamie of being something that sends her into a rage.

“It absolutely infuriated me because I’m like, ‘You know that’s not me’,” Jamie recalls. “It was very triggering, and I got very reactive.”

Carina reaches breaking point when she can’t defend herself anymore (Credit: CH9)

Carina says that the confrontation caused her to leave the dinner party in tears, completely broken.

“I hit my breaking point,” Carina admits.

“I go into my shell when Jamie voices how she feels, and she was coming at me. It’s difficult to talk to her face because she’s good with her words.

“I get anxiety-riddled, I won’t sleep, it’s horrible if you get on Jamie’s bad side,” she explains.

What has Carina labelled Jamie? And will the duo be able to repair the friendship they formed from “day one”?

“My core values are loyalty,” Jamie declares. “That’s something that you clearly see on my end.

“I’m someone who very much speaks up for my friends. I support my friends. So, when I don’t get that in return, I feel like I am getting used.”

