Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

MAFS spoilers: A disastrous dinner party ends in tears when frenemies Jamie and Carina fall out

Women at war!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Paul leans across his wife to defend her, one hand raised as if telling someone to stop as they are both seated at the dinner party table. Carina wears a beige dress with head scarf and Paul is in a suit.
Paul steps in to defend his wife
CH9

When Carina’s loyalty is called into question by her “friend” Jamie, she feels attacked and leaves the dinner party distraught and in tears.

Advertisement

This week on Married at First Sight the cast travels to Byron Bay, NSW, for the infamous Retreat Week.

Dave and Jamie enter the dinner party all smiles. Dave in a white shirt, grey over shirt and beige pants. Jamie in a stunning off the shoulder orange dress.
Jamie arrives “keen” to learn who her true friends are (Credit: CH9)

Relaxing is not at the top of the agenda when intruder Lauren, 37, is immediately reluctant to engage with the rest of the group.

“Lauren wanted to leave,” account manager Jamie, 28, tells TV WEEK.

Advertisement

“She felt like she was above all of us. She said, ‘These girls are so bogan,’ and that we were trolls. It actually really hurt me,” she says.

At a girls’ night Lauren is asked some probing questions, and after she storms out Jamie is left blindsided when her alleged friends, Rhi, 34, and Carina, 31, go and check on her.

“They came into it silent but then had the audacity to speak up and defend Lauren,” Jamie recalls. “It was weird, I wasn’t sure if they were scared of her or worried about looking like a bully on TV.

“That’s why I really broke down at the retreat, I didn’t want to leave bed the next day – I was devastated.”

Advertisement
Jamie sits at the dinner party table in an orange dress looking confronted.
Will Jamie be able to forgive Carina? (Credit: CH9)

As for Carina, she was just trying to keep the peace between the women.

“Jamie came at me quite strongly as she felt I wasn’t backing her,” digital marketing manager Carina says.

“There was a divide in the group, and I simply wanted everyone to come together and be friends.”

Advertisement

Going into the Dinner Party, Jamie is on a quest to learn who her true friends are, hoping those who say they are will apologise and stand up for her on camera – not just behind closed doors.

“I thought I was going to be met with an apology,” Jamie says. “Instead, Carina doubled down.”

Carina then accuses Jamie of being something that sends her into a rage.

“It absolutely infuriated me because I’m like, ‘You know that’s not me’,” Jamie recalls. “It was very triggering, and I got very reactive.”

Advertisement
Carina sits leaning across the table with a look of rage and horror across her face. She is seated next to her husband Paul by wearing a beige head scarf fashion statement piece.
Carina reaches breaking point when she can’t defend herself anymore (Credit: CH9)

Carina says that the confrontation caused her to leave the dinner party in tears, completely broken.

“I hit my breaking point,” Carina admits.

“I go into my shell when Jamie voices how she feels, and she was coming at me. It’s difficult to talk to her face because she’s good with her words.

Advertisement

“I get anxiety-riddled, I won’t sleep, it’s horrible if you get on Jamie’s bad side,” she explains.

What has Carina labelled Jamie? And will the duo be able to repair the friendship they formed from “day one”?

“My core values are loyalty,” Jamie declares. “That’s something that you clearly see on my end.

“I’m someone who very much speaks up for my friends. I support my friends. So, when I don’t get that in return, I feel like I am getting used.”

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement