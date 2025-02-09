Married at First Sight cameras catch Sierah playing ‘footsies’ with Adrian under the table at this week’s dinner party, and until her husband Billy’s exclusive chat with TV WEEK, he had no idea it had occurred.

“I had no idea that happened,” plasterer Billy, 31, tells TV WEEK. “I did, however, know there was something going on between them. Awhina (Adrian’s wife) and I weren’t happy. We signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn’t nice. It was very difficult to watch. I felt a bit sad.”

It’s Intimacy Week on MAFS, and the girls are tasked with creating a spicy ‘Fantasy Night’ for their husbands. While Billy and Sierah’s physical connection seems to deepen through this challenge, their emotional connection hits a brick wall.

Does Sierah have her eyes on Adrian? (Credit: CH9)

“That week was a struggle,” the British-born WA local says. “Intimacy for me is not just physical. I was struggling to get through to Sierah [emotionally].”

While Billy innocently assumes it will naturally take time to break down Sierah’s walls, as she admits she is struggling to open up to him, and is happy to do so patiently, he doesn’t realise that perhaps there is another reason she is withdrawing from her marriage.

“The last thing I thought when I packed up my life for this experiment would be my partner maybe having a connection with somebody else,” he explains. “It was a betrayal; it’s not something I agreed with and it’s not something the rest of the group agreed with.”

Billy had high hopes for the experiment but they may be shattered after this week’s Dinner Party (Credit: CH9)

Despite having his concerns about their connection after seeing them become closer, what hurt Billy the most was something he learns at the Commitment Ceremony that goes far deeper than their “friendship”.

“I learned that she had opened up to Adrian about her past,” he reveals. “I was gobsmacked. I was like, ‘What? You know how much I’ve been wanting this.’ The fact that you’ve done that with somebody else… that hurt me.”

With the trust between the newlyweds dwindling by the minute, will Billy write stay or leave at this week’s Commitment Ceremony? And is Sierah hiding more secrets?

