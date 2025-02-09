Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Married at First Sight season 12 is rocked by its first cheating scandal

'It was a betrayal!'
Married at First Sight cameras catch Sierah playing ‘footsies’ with Adrian under the table at this week’s dinner party, and until her husband Billy’s exclusive chat with TV WEEK, he had no idea it had occurred.

“I had no idea that happened,” plasterer Billy, 31, tells TV WEEK. “I did, however, know there was something going on between them. Awhina (Adrian’s wife) and I weren’t happy. We signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn’t nice. It was very difficult to watch. I felt a bit sad.”

It’s Intimacy Week on MAFS, and the girls are tasked with creating a spicy ‘Fantasy Night’ for their husbands. While Billy and Sierah’s physical connection seems to deepen through this challenge, their emotional connection hits a brick wall.

Sierah sitting at the dinner party table looking lonely. Dark brown hair half up in a light blue bodycon dress. Adrian is sitting to the left of her blurred in the background.
Does Sierah have her eyes on Adrian? (Credit: CH9)

“That week was a struggle,” the British-born WA local says. “Intimacy for me is not just physical. I was struggling to get through to Sierah [emotionally].”

While Billy innocently assumes it will naturally take time to break down Sierah’s walls, as she admits she is struggling to open up to him, and is happy to do so patiently, he doesn’t realise that perhaps there is another reason she is withdrawing from her marriage.

“The last thing I thought when I packed up my life for this experiment would be my partner maybe having a connection with somebody else,” he explains. “It was a betrayal; it’s not something I agreed with and it’s not something the rest of the group agreed with.”

Billy speaking to Jamie (who only the back of is visible in a red dress) at the dinner table looking upset. Sierah sitting next to him looking disinterested.
Billy had high hopes for the experiment but they may be shattered after this week’s Dinner Party (Credit: CH9)

Despite having his concerns about their connection after seeing them become closer, what hurt Billy the most was something he learns at the Commitment Ceremony that goes far deeper than their “friendship”.

“I learned that she had opened up to Adrian about her past,” he reveals. “I was gobsmacked. I was like, ‘What? You know how much I’ve been wanting this.’ The fact that you’ve done that with somebody else… that hurt me.”

With the trust between the newlyweds dwindling by the minute, will Billy write stay or leave at this week’s Commitment Ceremony? And is Sierah hiding more secrets?

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

