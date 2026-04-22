MAFS’ Joel Moses spills all: Cast salaries, filming secrets and shock claims about co-stars

Married At First Sight (MAFS) may be over for the year, but that doesn’t mean the drama finishes along with it. This week alone, we’ve seen some explosive moments on Stan’s after-show series MAFS: After The Experiment. But now, that the cast are completely free of their contracts, they’re gearing up to spill the beans.

The first cab off the rank is Joel Moses — the intruder groom who was unsuccessfully paired with Juliette Chae — who answered some burning questions from hardcore MAFS fans during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit.

Here’s everything the dildo-drumming groom dished during the revealing online Q&A.

Joel made a splash with his unique sense of humour on MAFS. (Image: Nine)

What do the cast get paid to be on MAFS?

Joel got straight to the facts when a curious fan asked about how much the MAFS cast got paid to be on the show.

“$150 per day plus a $175 per week grocery allowance,” he said, adding that the financial rewards “come post show, if you’re lucky enough”.

For Joel, these rewards have presumably been in the form of club appearances and merch.

What time do the dinner party episodes begin filming?

It’s no secret that the MAFS dinner parties are long, but according to Joel, they’re significantly more gruelling than they appear — especially for the women on the show who are filmed getting ready for the dinner parties.

“The girls aren’t lying. The getting ready [scenes] can be filmed quite early and they have to go to get their make up done before that. We might not leave until 4pm to head to the studio where we are held until the cocktail drinks. Then, the dinner party starts at 9pm so it can be a CRAZY long day for the ladies,” Joel explains.

“I used to just let the film crew wake me up with their camera because bollocks [to] their fake call times. Get ready, get mic’d up, de-mic and then chill in my undies until we leave. The girls had to stay in their dresses and make up all day. Sorry ladies!”

Nothing like a drama-filled dinner party! (Image: Nine)

What’s the food like at the dinner parties?

The food may look good on screen, but according to Joel, it leaves a lot to be desired.

You can see how he put it below.

Comment

by u/joel_m14 from discussion

in MAFS_AU

Does he think the show manipulates the cast?

For years there has been speculation that the show is scripted or the producers manipulate the cast. While Joel vehemently denies that the show is scripted, he claims that the cast can be manipulated. However, he believes it is also to do with the kinds of people the show is looking to cast.

“Absolutely,” he replied.

“The people cast onto MAFS are normally the type who are easily influenced and manipulated.”

Joel did add that throughout filming, the cast have access to a wellness liaison and a psychologist they can speak to at any time.

Joel’s relationship with Juliette did not go well. (Image: Nine)

What does Joel *REALLY* think about his fellow cast members?

After getting engaged at final vows, there’s no question that Stella and Filip are the golden couple of the MAFS 2026 season. However, Joel revealed that he doesn’t have a positive opinion of his co-star.

“My answer may shock the nation but I cannot hide from the truth any longer. Stella has conned everyone into thinking she is authentic, spiritual, wise and empathetic. In fact, she is the antithesis of all those qualities,” Joel wrote, claiming that he formed his opinion of her after Stella consoled Juliette at the commitment Ceremony after the fourth dinner party.

“Why would such a supposedly kind, wise, empathetic person show support to such an evil monster like Juliette?”

Meanwhile, he referred to Filip as a “genuine bloke” who “has not got a bad bone in his body” and Bec as being “the realest there is” in the cast.

What a season! If you’d like to rewatch or catch up on MAFS, you can tune in on 9Now.