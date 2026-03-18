EXCLUSIVE: Has Alissa moved on…with a Ninja Warrior?

Fans of Alissa and David avert your eyes because Woman’s Day hears whispers that the stunning nurse has moved away from David’s rapping and into the muscly arms of a Ninja Warrior post show.

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Eagle-eyed spies have said Alissa, 33, has been spotted out with Ninja Warrior star Nathan Ryles, 32, on multiple occasions, and they aren’t exactly hiding their love.

“She’s besotted with him,” a source tells. “She’s even calling him her soulmate. It’s the worst-kept secret in Adelaide.”

The pair were reportedly spotted together not long after this season of MAFS finished filming, sparking speculation about how quickly she moved on.

Nathan was a contestant on Ninja Warrior. Credit: Instagram.

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“It raised eyebrows,” says a source. “People were asking whether this was the real end goal all along. A higher profile and bigger opportunities.”

This isn’t the first time Alissa has been the subject of dating rumours.

Sources tell us that rumours about Alissa’s dating life were already swirling around Adelaide before she even walked down the aisle to meet David.

Those rumours then followed her into the experiment through Bec and Gia.

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“It wasn’t something the cast made up,” claims one source. “A lot of it was already circulating back home.”

“People were receiving DMs about her before filming had even properly begun,” says an insider. “There were questions about previous relationships and whether everything had truly been left behind.”

David and Alissa’s relationship apparently “fizzles” out. Credit: Channel 9.

One name that kept coming up in the rumours was the 33-year-old’s ex Will Giles, with some people claiming the pair were still close right before she went on the experiment.

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“There were rumours they were still very connected,” says a source. “Some people even believed they’d find their way back to each other.”

However, those close to Alissa maintain that she was single when she entered the show, but was open to getting back with Will if MAFS didn’t work out.

According to insiders, Alissa and David’s marriage started to unravel during intimacy week, with their connection almost fizzling out by the time filming ends.



“There was a shift,” claims a source. “Trust became an issue and from that point on, it was hard to recover.”









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