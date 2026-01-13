MAFS star announces engagement

Former MAFS contestant Jack Millar has announced his engagement to Love Island’s Courtney Stubbs.

“Chapter 2: The Moment… 🥹 04•01•26,” the couple captioned an Instagram reel, which showed the 30-year-old proposing to his long-term partner under a big tree in a rural setting.

In the clip, Jack got down on one knee before telling Courtney: “Because I love you so much, and I’ve seen you be the best mum.

“You’re going to make me cry,” he added, before pausing for a second.

“I’ve loved every moment with you in almost four years – not quite – we’ve had two beautiful children, and you’ve become the best mum in the whole wide world, I would love to ask you – will you marry me?”

The pair welcomed a daughter in 2023. Credit: Instagram.

The hidden cameras and microphones then captured the moment Courtney replied, “That’s a yes, yes! I’m so happy”.

Other clips from the video show the pair celebrating the milestone with some champagne.

The couple began dating after their respective stints on reality TV and went Instagram official in August 2022.

After eight months of dating, they discovered they were pregnant with their first child and welcomed a baby girl, who they named Penelope, at the end of 2023.

“Penelope June Millar. A love so magical words cannot describe! 10/11/23,” they wrote on Instagram at the time.

In October last year, the couple welcomed a son who they named Paxton.

“The final piece to our family puzzle,” they announced in a joint post at the time. “Paxton Jenkins Millar 06•10•2025.”

In another video, they captured the moment Penelope met her younger brother for the first time.

The couple have been dating since 2022. Credit: Instagram.

“The most special moment! Penelope’s smile, giggles, grabbing his hand, a perfect introduction, couldn’t keep our tears back… 🥺,” they captioned the post.

In a separate post, Jack opened up about the “guilt” he felt as a parent from the overwhelming experience that followed.

“Introducing siblings is as beautiful as it is stressful,” he began. “Penelope being under two means that she doesn’t fully understand who this tiny person is, but she is so excited that he is here.”

“As a parent I feel so guilty that she goes through all these emotions but yet I’m so excited for the relationship I get to help foster between them,” he continued.

“They are both so loved. She loves holding him in her hands but I sit there worrying she might accidentally move too fast with the new little boy.

“I guess these are the challenges of parenting. I’m ready for any and all advice you guys have!!!﻿”

