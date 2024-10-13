Over the past decade, we’ve seen versatile Scottish actor Iain Glen play a maverick private detective, a bigamist spy, a mad scientist, an oil-rig supervisor, and of course, an exiled Lord of Westeros.

That role, as Ser Jorah Mormont in Game Of Thrones, is by far Iain’s most famous, and he still encounters fans wherever he goes.

“It transformed my life,” Iain, 63, tells TV WEEK. “It’s global – you can’t go anywhere without being recognised. But it’s a level where it’s not intrusive, so I felt very happy being a part of it.”

Iain in the cult show, Game Of Thrones. with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. (Credit: Foxtel)

His latest role, in the 1979-set comedy drama Last Days Of The Space Age, was another that brought the Edinburgh-born actor plenty of joy.

“I was asked to play this beach dude who likes to surf and just spends the days in whatever way he wants to. And I thought, ‘I could do that,’” Iain recalls of being cast as Bob in the series.

“But I did say, ‘I’m not a surfer,’ and they said they’d teach me. So I said, ‘Right, you’re on – I’ll do it!’ If I had one association from the job it would be surfing in Manly [in Sydney, where some scenes were filmed] and loving every second.”

Aside from learning to hang 10, Iain says Bob’s many layers drew him to the role. Far from just an ageing surfer, Bob is ahead of his time – especially in his support of his trailblazing daughter, Judy (Radha Mitchell).

Rebel Mia (Emily Grant) has inherited her grandad Bob’s (Iain Glen) love of surfing. (Credit: Disney)

“In his eyes, she can do no wrong – she’s coping with a huge amount, so he feels very protective of her,” Iain says of his character, who stands up for Judy on more than one occasion – especially to remind her husband, Tony (Jesse Spencer), that he also needs to help run the household.

“Bob can’t quite be a silent support to his daughter who he loves,” Iain adds.

Aside from his feminist streak, another interesting facet to Bob is his secret relationship with local teacher Eileen, played by Deborah Mailman.

Iain thinks the characters’ somewhat taboo romance was important to explore on-screen.

Deborah Mailman plays Bilya’s (Thomas Weatherall) grandmother Eileen. (Credit: Disney)

“At that time … it was frowned upon that people from very different backgrounds should want to have a relationship,” Iain reflects. “But I don’t think it even crosses Bob’s mind – I don’t think it’s full of shame.”

As for filming in Australia, Iain is happy to keep returning.

“I’ve filmed here three or four times,” he says. “I always love it. You have a fantastic culture and the climate is irresistible. But, as a Scotsman, I have to be very careful that I don’t go out

and get very, very burnt – I’m like some animal that lives under a stone!”

Last Days Of The Space Age is available now on Disney+

