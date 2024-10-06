Human Error season finale: Shots are fired as Holly faces the killer

Holly’s hunt for Sonia Matthews’ killer is over. She’s face-to-face with the person who ordered the hit. But the killer isn’t going down without a fight. Will Holly end up taking a bullet?

Last week’s episode of Human Error ended with Holly (Leeanna Walsman) stumbling across a body. In this week’s season finale, Holly, Jarred (Rahel Romahn) and Gabe (Ethan Lwin) examine the murder scene, trying to work out who killed the victim and why.

Jarred (Rahel Romahn) examines the scene of the crime. (Credit: Nine Network)

The team discover a key to a safe box, which leads them to a remote address. Finally, everything is starting to make sense. But then Holly gets a call. Someone she cares about has been abducted by the killer.

“She’s like, ‘We’ve got to get everyone onto this and it’s got to happen immediately,’” Leeanna, 44, tells TV WEEK. “That’s when you see Holly really ramp up.”

After putting pressure on Allan (Gyton Grantley), the hitman who gunned down Sonia (Kate Angus), Holly gets the information she needs. The team race down to the waterfront. Shots are fired, and the killer tries to escape on a boat. Holly is determined to stop that from happening.

“She just keeps going and she puts her life at risk,” Leeanna says.

Will Holly and her unborn baby be okay?

Dylan is concerned for Holly, who’s pregnant with his baby. (Credit: Nine Network)

Meanwhile, Dylan (Stephen Peacocke), who’s the best friend of Holly’s husband Luke (Matt Day) and the father of her unborn baby, is still holding out hope that Holly will want to start a new family with him.

“He knows that in pursuing this he’s putting an end to a friendship with Luke,” Stephen tells TV WEEK. “Luke’s been there to help him with the grieving of his own wife, so it’s huge for Dylan. But he pursues it anyway.”

Is there any chance of Dylan and Holly ending up together?