One woman is dead, one man is injured – and it seems that it may have all been over a shipping container. So what exactly is inside this container?

In Human Error this week, a million-dollar reward is announced in the hunt for Sonia Matthews’ (Kate Angus) killer, and Holly (Leeanna Walsman) gets handed her own taskforce.

“She’s been pushing for it and finally she’s being heard,” Leeanna, 44, tells TV WEEK. “It took for an attempted murder for that to happen, but it is happening, so she can have all the resources possible to catch the killer.”

Tiffany is furious at being brought in for questioning. (Credit: Nine Network)

The first thing Holly wants to do is to find Tiffany (Edwina Wren), the woman that hitman Allan (Gyton Grantley) was originally hired to kill. Tiffany is found and brought in for questioning – and is clearly not happy about it. She reveals that the only reason someone might have wanted to kill her is that the business that she and her husband run somehow misplaced a shipping container. Someone obviously wants that shipping container very, very badly.

When Holly and her team track down the container, on a rural property, they open it up. There’s just one thing inside the container, and Holly can’t understand what’s so special about it. Only Gabe (Ethan Lwin) knows the answer.

Holly makes sure she’s not going to have any trouble when she goes looking for the shipping container. (Credit: Nine Network)

Meanwhile, Allan is in hospital, under police guard, feeling sore and sorry for himself. Holly asks Keith (Anthony Sharpe) to go undercover as an injured hitman in the bed next to Allan, to see if he can find out who paid him to kill Tiffany. It’s a fairly straightforward operation, and Keith is making good progress, but then things go horribly wrong. Gyton tells TV WEEK it was an “intense” scene to film.

Allan gets a nasty shock in hospital. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I think the most challenging part was screaming in fear about 15 times,” he says.

Is Holly about to have another murder on her hands?