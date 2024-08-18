After being given the grim news by doctor Bree at the hospital that Felicity – who collapsed suddenly with a brain aneurysm – has little chance of ever opening her eyes again, her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and ex-husband Tane (Ethan Browne) have a heartbreaking decision to make in Home And Away: do they turn off her life support?

It’s a harrowing decision for anyone, but when Bree (Juliet Godwin) asks whether Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) had ever thought about organ donation, Cash has a moment of clarity: even though he can never have his sister back, his permission could allow someone else another chance at life.

Following Cash’s approval for her organs to be donated, Felicity is wheeled to surgery in a procession of honour.

So, as Felicity takes her final breath, her loved ones gather around and begin to wheel her down the corridor in a honour procession to the theatre where the surgery will be performed, leaving behind her grieving brother.

“I don’t think Cash will every really move on from this,” Nicholas tells TV WEEK of the agonising loss. “Flick meant everything to him.”

Later in the week in Home And Away, Cash tries to keep busy by planning Felicity’s funeral, which he believes – to the dismay of the wider Summer Bay community – only family should attend.

“I don’t think Cash has quite processed everything, and a big funeral would just be too much,” Nicholas adds.

With Eden and his father Gary by his side, Cash says goodbye for the last time at Felicity’s private funeral. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As a result, the residents of the Bay set out to honour Felicity’s life in their own way: Justin (James Stewart) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) start planning a “Festival of Felicity”, while Tane performs a stirring Maori haka for his former love.

Cash and Felicity’s father Gary (Peter Phelps) also makes a return, helping Cash to carry his daughter’s casket to her final resting place.



It’s an emotional send-off that fans of the show will likely never forget.