As Farmer Wants A Wife fans continue to watch Farmer Corey struggle to choose one lucky lady out of his remaining three – Keeley, Chloe and Jadee – to take back to the farm for good, show insiders are telling us that Corey’s decision wasn’t exactly as painstaking as the show is making it out to be.



Instead his theatrics are said to be a sneaky ploy for a last-ditch attempt to get ratings!



Was Farmer Corey stringing Chloe along for ratings? (Credit: 7 Network)



“Producers had one last farm with real drama potential and they turned it into a full-blown Aaron Spelling-style soap opera,” a well-placed show insider tells Woman’s Day.



“They needed the storyline to be exciting and Farmer Corey’s farm was the only one with enough friction to fuel it. “Everyone played their part… but poor Chloe ended up as collateral damage,” they add.

Sources spill that Farmer Corey always knew he was going to pick Keeley from the start. (Credit: 7 Network)

PRODUCER’S PUPPET

While Chloe, 25, was at one point considered a frontrunner, our sources say that was never truly the case, with Farmer Corey making it clear of his choice from day one. However, with this being his first reality TV rodeo, he bowed down to producer’s wishes to stir up the drama instead.



“I think it’s fair to say Farmer Corey was following a bit of a script,” says our spy.



“He told his family he was into Keeley from the start. But producers encouraged him to keep everyone guessing. Including the girls themselves.”



Woman’s Day hears that Corey, 24, ends up picking Keeley, 22, in the finale, with the pair said to be currently residing on his farm in Biloela, Queensland.

The writing was on the wall from the get-go with Farmer Corey inviting Keeley on his first 24 hour date. (Credit: 7 Network)



Although we hear their happily ever almost never happened, with Corey’s heavily produced “bait-and-switch narrative” leaving his chosen woman questioning his true intentions.



While Jadee, 26, was said to have “clocked onto the situation early” and even enjoyed “stirring the pot” in some situations, the most blindsided was Chloe.



“The kisses with Chloe weren’t just for show. She really thought she had a shot,” says our source. “She was devastated to find out she never stood a chance. I think Chloe got stitched up – it was unfair.

