The cast of The Bad Guys 2 talk heists, George Clooney & the next sequel

The Bad Guys 2

In cinemas September 18, ANIMATION

The Bad Guys 2 heads to cinemas September 18.

On the orange carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Australian author Aaron Blabey is taking it all in. It’s the world premiere of The Bad Guys 2, the animation film based on his hugely successful books. And, on spotting a fellow Aussie, he smiles widely at TV WEEK.

Pierre Perifel, Damon Ross, Craig Robinson, Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Natasha Lyonne, Anthony Ramos, JP Sans and Aaron Blabey attend as Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation present the premiere of The Bad Guys 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

“This is ridiculous,” Aaron, 51, says, gesturing in amazement at his glitzy, slightly surreal, surrounds. “This film is off the charts! I’m so happy with it.

“My job throughout is to preserve the tone of the books and characters,” the New York Times best-selling author tells us.

“But I’ve been pretty loose with letting the producers and writers have their freedom. I chose not to see the finished film until the premiere.”

A gamble, perhaps, but it certainly paid off. The Bad Guys 2, which is a follow-up to the first film, sees a gang of misfit criminals trying to be good. Retirement isn’t easy though and the allure of another heist is a constant temptation.

This mission is out of this world – literally! Credit: Universal Pictures

Then, just as life is turning around, the Bad Guys are framed for a crime they didn’t commit! The only way to prove their innocence is to capture the thief and turn them in. But who’s out to get them?

Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, who voices Wolf, says the inspiration for his smooth-talking character came from a very famous actor.

“We’re sort of riding off George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven,” Sam, 56, who is also nominated for his role in The White Lotus this year, says.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with him and he’s a smooth guy.”

Wolf leads the Bad Guys, Snake (Marc Maron), Tarantula (Awkwafina), Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Shark (Craig Robinson).

Despite the gang potentially meeting their match in the second instalment, it’s no stress to Awkwafina, 37.

“I love how Tarantula is always playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.”

Although he’s no stranger to enemies, Wolf finally meets his match in Kitty Kat, a jaguar with an eye for jewels. Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks voices the big cat and says she also took reference from some inspiration.

Sam Rockwell voices Wolf in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“I was guided to watch Inglourious Basterds, and Christoph Waltz gave me everything I needed!” Danielle, 35, explains. The film also sees the actress reunite with her Orange Is The New Black co-star Natasha Lyonne, who joins the all-female criminal squad as Doom alongside Maria Bakalova as Pigtail.

“We always play criminals together… that’s something to think about,” jokes Natasha, 46. She adds with a laugh: “Maria is a good girl, but we don’t believe it so we’re gonna dig deep.”

For the cast, who were often separated in different sound booths during filming, it took some imagination to bring the story to the screen.

“We didn’t interact much – it’s mostly just you in a booth so you have to improvise and find what works,” explains Craig, 53. “But you’re surrounded by the creators of this, who love it, and that energy transfers. These characters they created make it all possible.”

Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2.

For Grammy nominee Ramos, being solo in the booth was no obstacle.

“For me, the physical energy of Piranha happened naturally,” clarified Ramos, 33. “I am always moving and getting into the chaos. When Piranha’s running around, out of breath or hyped up; I am right there with him.”

With more adventures than a wolf can sink its teeth into, there are bound to be more stories to tell. But where do they go from here?

“We know where we want to go, so, if we bet on success, there will be a third film,” co-director JP Sans teases of a follow-up.

“And there will be a big showdown if we can do it.”

The Bad Guys 2 is in cinemas September 18

