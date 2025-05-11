Natasha Lyonne hints at what’s to come for Poker Face season two

With its quirky characters, mysterious murders and a detective with a unique gift, Poker Face is a welcome reminder of the crime dramas we all know and love. Featuring nods to classic series such as Murder, She Wrote and Columbo, the comedy-drama created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson is revitalising a tired format – and adding Hollywood stars to the mix.

Advertisement

In the new season of Poker Face, casino worker Charlie Cale has been framed for murder and is still on the run from those who did the crime. Yet, her nomadic lifestyle and unique gift for detecting lies becomes her strength when she meets colourful characters and investigates a new mystery each episode.

Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale, while John Mulaney makes a special appearance as Special Agent Daniel Clyde Otis. (Credit: Stan/PEACOCK).

“Watching them build a whole new world each week is a joy,” Natasha tells TV WEEK. “[The cast and crew] think of them as isolated movies in a way and we have to work to keep Charlie alive in all that, and also keep her internal road map in swing as much as the show itself.”

Natasha, who is an executive producer on the show, has also played an important part in the show’s stacked cast of guest stars, which includes Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Taylor Schilling, Melanie Lynskey and Justin Theroux. The Emmy nominee says she often messages other stars to line up their appearances.

Advertisement

“There’s been some chasing,” she says of securing a wish list of talent. “People want to be a part of it, but no-one wants to cancel their tour dates or gigs, so it’s a tug-of-war. John [Mulaney] was supposed to go to Hawaii for his birthday, but I do remember bringing in a cake on his birthday, so I guess he didn’t go! And that’s nice of him. Some things don’t come through, but there’s a running list.”

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo appears – over and over again – in season two. (Credit: Stan/Peacock)

After the first season received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Award nominations, the pressure was on to deliver a stand-out follow-up season. However, Natasha felt confident putting herself in the hands of Rian, who is known for his spectacular plot twists.

“You couldn’t ask for a better partner,” she says of the creator. “But it’s a funny dance and we always want to honour what people love about the show. It makes me miss movies, because you do it and it either goes well or it doesn’t. TV shows are quite stressful that way.”

Advertisement

While having a case-of-the-week-style show opens up multiple possibilities, Natasha says the groundwork begins in the character. And this season, Charlie is trying to find who she is in the wake of the trauma that has unfolded.

Katie Holmes stars as Greta. (Credit: Sarah Shatz/Stan/Peacock)

“Everyone has some blue-sky ideas in the [writers’] room, but it doesn’t change too much. I don’t think about ways to murder people as often as I should,” the 46-year-old says with a laugh.

“But Charlie has been on the road for some time and there’s probably a lot of loneliness in that. What is that like to not be in touch with her sister, and her best friend has died [in season one] and she’s a bit of a weathered kid looking for a place to call home. It’s quite a thing.”

Advertisement

Poker Face S1-2 is available on Stan

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.