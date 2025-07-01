The Project’s replacement 10News+ aired last night to little fanfare.

Advertisement

10News+ is a current affairs show hosted by Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock, which the hosts said would be “digging deeper with investigations and original reporting you won’t see anywhere else”.

“Firstly, we’re not here to tell you what to think. We’re not here to scare or depress you,” Denham said at the start of the program.

“We will give you facts, information you can trust, the truth,” Amelia added, while Denham said the team will be “taking a fresh approach to news”.

But despite bagging an interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and airing an exclusive story on convicted drug smuggler Debbie Voulgaris, viewers were unimpressed with The Project’s replacement.

Advertisement

The 10News+ team. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Why would you create a SNOOZE FEST of a show with NO SOUL,” one fan wrote on social media. “Very disappointing. Do you think Australian audiences are stupid? We are bored of this same media content that you all just spit out. This needs to go in the bin!”

“Genuine feedback and not at all a criticism of the hosts — but this show is so vastly different from The Project and more like A Current Affair,” another person added on Facebook. “It’s not unique, unlike its predecessor. So logic tells me that The Project viewers won’t be tuning in… not sure how that translates to higher ratings? Or was it just a cost-cutting measure all along?”

“This 6 o’clock news is waaayyyy too serious,” someone else wrote. “Cut and paste of Channel 9’s A Current Affair. Not interested. Already changed channel.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile when The Project posted a rogue post on their social media accounts last night, fans flooded the comments saying they missed the program and wouldn’t be watching the replacement.

“Keep the accounts open and keep posting! Going by what saw on Channel 10 tonight, you’re all going to have your jobs back in a heartbeat! Miss it so much already!” one person commented.

“Bring back The Project @channel10au!!! You have missed the mark on what we all want to see/feel in the evening — news delivered differently!!! Miss the gamut of emotions from laughing to crying to sorrow to joy!” chimed in someone else.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“10News+… what a massive disappointment. I had to tune out after a few minutes. Seriously bring The Project back pls on ANY network,” added a third.

The Project team bid a teary farewell to its fans as it aired its final episode on Friday night.

“I can’t actually look at you all, I’m so sorry, because you’ve just been an absolute dream to work with,” co-host Georgie Tunny said as she broke down in tears. “There can be a lot said about the media industry and its cat fights and all of this, but this has been a family from the beginning and I know that you’ll all still be in my life.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.