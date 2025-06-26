She is the beloved journalist often surrounded by dogs or travelling the Australian outback, but in 2025, Lisa Millar is a TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee.

In her career, Lisa has truly seen it all. She has worked with some incredibly talented TV personalities including Michael Rowland, and Tony Armstrong, and has interviewed some impressive names.

Lisa Millar with fellow journalist, Ray Martin. (Credit: Getty)

Now, her hardwork and dedication is being recognised as she is one of seven nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award.

Other nominees include Julia Morris, Poh Ling Yeow, Lynne MrGranger, Sonia Kruger, Ally Langdon, and Hamish Blake.

With the Logies ceremony taking place on August 3rd, TV WEEK has narrowed down everything you need to know about Lisa Millar, including where to vote in the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Inside Lisa Millar’s career:

We weren’t kidding when we said Lisa had an impressive wrap-sheet. She first decided to be a journalist when she was just seven years old.

Now 56-years-old, her career as a journalist began in the late 80s in Queensland. Lisa later became a foreign correspondent for ABC News based in Washington, USA, and London, England, for about nine years total.

Lisa hosted ABC News Breakfast with Michael Rowland. (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa then returned to Australia, becoming a co-host on the ABC News Breakfast in 2019. She remained here, working alongside Michael Rowland – who has also now exited the program – for five years before departing in 2024.

During this time, Lisa reported on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Summer bushfires, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, floods and more.

“I’m heading off for some more exciting adventures within the ABC, throwing myself fully into the wonderful world of Muster Dogs. There will be more Back Roads escapades and new projects as well,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Presenting News Breakfast has been a privilege and I’m grateful to [Michael] for making the transition to breakfast television an easy one.”

“In 35 years of journalism I’ve never done anything so exciting, unpredictable, and fun. We’ve sure had some laughs.”

Muster Dogs has stolen the hearts from viewers across the globe as the program puts Collies and Kelpies to the test. From this television series, she also released a book titled Muster Dogs From Pups to Pros in 2024.

Lisa Millar hosts Muster Dogs on ABC. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2021, she also released Daring to Fly, a memoir about Lisa’s journey as a country girl from Queensland to a foreign correspondent.

Is Lisa Millar married?

While Lisa’s career may be in front of the camera, her life away from the screen is kept relatively private.

However we do know that Lisa is now a divorcee, once married to fellow journalist Sid Maher. It is unclear when the pair wed and divorced. However, Lisa has shared she doesn’t have any children.

How to vote in the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards:

Voting has opened for the 2025 TV WEEK Logies! There are 23 categories, to cast your vote, click here.

