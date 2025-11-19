Survivor star Shonee Bowtell welcomes baby daughter with partner Matt Jamieson

Survivor star Shonee Bowtell, 33, and her partner Matt Jamieson, 33, have welcomed their second child!

Advertisement

The couple posted happy news on Instagram late on Monday evening.

“Our daughter Vera Mae!!!” wrote the four-time Survivor contestant alongside a black-and-white picture holding her new bub.

(Image: Shownee Bowtell / Instagram)

Meanwhile, Matt shared a gorgeous picture alongside Shonee and baby Vera.

Advertisement

“Being a father is the best gift life has ever given me!” he wrote. “Now to be a girl dad is the the icing on the cake.”

“My sister could’ve given me the heads up to re-do my hair,” Shonee on her Instagram Stories alongside the photo below.

(Image: Matt Jamieson / Instagram)

The happy couple have been inundated with well wishes from friends, family and Survivor alum alike.

Advertisement

“Stunning photo and beautiful name. Proud of you Mama,” wrote Brooke Jowett.

“Congratulations!” said Luke Toki.

“I love her already,” wrote Nick Iadanza.

Shonee with her son Vally. (Image: Matt Jamieson / Instagram)

Advertisement

Vera is the second addition to Shonee and Matt’s family. The young couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vally, at the end of 2023.

Speaking to New Idea, Shonee said that labour was significantly more difficult than any challenge she’d ever experienced on Survivor.

“Giving birth was such an empowering experience,” she said. “Having done Survivor, I think it’s safe to say that I love pushing myself. But 20 hours of unmedicated labour was certainly character building!”

Advertisement

Matt and Shonee have been together since 2023.

The young parent announced their engagement on Instagram in June this year.

“Life just gets better and better,” she wrote, alongside adorable pictures of her family. “I can’t wait to marry the man of my actual dreams!!! How lucky am I?”

Congratulations!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.