Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother during a trip to New York City in September.

The Duke of Sussex praised recipients of the Diana Award, honouring Princess Diana’s legacy in the process.

“I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys. The way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible. So, thank you,” he shared.

Back in March, both Harry and his brother Prince William paid tribute to their mother at The Diana Legacy Awards ceremony in London.

The Prince of Wales attended the event in person, while Prince Harry dialled in virtually.

Diana with her sons in 1995. (Image: Getty)

The Diana Legacy Awards were created by the charity named in her honour, and celebrate Diana’s enduring legacy as well as inspire a new generation of young people to service their communities.

At the awards ceremony, Prince William delivered a heartfelt speech commemorating the charity’s 25th anniversary, as well as praised his mother and the 20 award recipients.

Prince William delivered a heartfelt speech at the event. (Image: Getty)

In his speech, William said: “This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th Anniversary year of The Diana Award – a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.

“I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe. She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back, that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.

“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years. I am incredibly proud to see this manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”

Prince Harry spoke with the award winners via video call. (Image: Getty)

Prince Harry met with the award winners virtually after the event, and shared his own short speech about the charity and its mission.

Appearing via video call, the Duke of Sussex told the recipients, “My mum would be incredibly proud of all of the work that you’ve done, I’m incredibly proud and thank you for doing everything that you do.”

“I’m sorry I can’t be there. I wish I could be there with you guys,” he added.

Harry also thanked the group for “protecting” his late mother’s legacy and shared that he was “seriously impressed” with all of their work.

“The future’s yours and you’re helping to shape that future,” he said.

Harry and William presented awards together at the 2017 Diana Legacy Awards. (Image: Getty)

Princes William and Harry did not interact at the event as their contributions to the ceremony were held at differing times.

William and Harry have both continued to celebrate the Diana Award despite their strained relationship and in July last year, they appeared in separate videos for the annual Diana Award.

The brothers presented the inaugural Diana Legacy Awards together at St James’ Palace in 2017, back when their relationship was on better terms.