She’s the one that Terri Irwin wants…to date Robert!

While Robert Irwin’s been working hard on the dance floor, momager Terri Irwin is believed to be busy behind the scenes trying to play cupid for her heartthrob son.

In fact, we hear she’s keen to set Robert, 21, up with pal John Travolta’s daughter, Ella, 25.

So much so that Terri hopes to catch up for dinner with the Grease star while she’s in the U.S to pitch the wild idea to him.

“Terri would love it if Robert dated a girl like Ella and thinks they have a lot in common and have been through similar life experiences,” reveals our source.

“They’ve both grown up in the spotlight and they both lost a parent at a young age and grieved publicly. Terri knows how that never leaves you and it’s not something everyone can understand. Robert and Ella have that connection.”

Meanwhile, John is said to be a big fan of Robert and has been cheering him on as he appears on Dancing With the Stars in the United States.

“Convincing him might not be that hard after all,” adds our source.

Terri’s plan comes after Robert revealed he was looking for an American girl.

“I know she’s out there,” he said.

Looks like your mum may have found her, Robert.

