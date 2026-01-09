Rachel Ward’s daughter responds to comments about her mother’s appearance

Matilda Brown has come to the defence of her mother Rachel Ward after comments about her appearance went viral.

The now 69-year-old posted a video to Instagram over the Christmas break, where she spoke about her life running a regenerative farm in rural NSW.

(Credit: Instagram)

However, the video was soon flooded with comments about The Thorn Birds star’s appearance.

“What the hell happened to her? Wow!! She has aged really, really bad,” one person commented.

“Oh my goodness I am in shock.. Did not recognise you until you said your name,” added someone else.

Others were quick to jump in to defend the actress and remind the trolls that an aging appearance is a natural part of life.

“Thank you Rachel for reminding women all around the world that it’s entirely possible to age peacefully and not be in a constant war with our bodies until our last breath,” one person penned.

“This wonderful woman doesn’t fear aging, enjoys the true joys of life: family, friends and the life in her home,” added another.

(Credit: Getty)

Now Rachel’s daughter, fellow Australian actress Matilda Brown, has addressed the comments in a video on her own Instagram page.

“My mum put up this video of herself, and these were some of the comments about her appearance,” the 39-year-old said in the video.

“If aging naturally at 69 is so shocking then prepare to be SHOCKED.”

She then shared a snippet of the comments that called her mother’s appearance “ravaged” and claimed they were “shocked” that she had appeared to age.

The mother-and-daughter duo’s famous friends and fans were quick to jump in the comments with messages of support, including Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker who wrote: “She is sincerely beautiful. For real. No qualifiers. Just a beauty. I’m sure inside and out.Xxx”

“Amen to REAL WOMEN. That’s me. What you see is what you get. I stand with Rachel. Nothing altered. Just me. Spreading the love,” added McLeod’s Daughters’ Bridie Carter.

Even Alec Baldwin chimed in, calling Rachel an “exquisite beauty”.

Rachel is an English-Australian actress who first rose to fame as a model who graced the covers of magazines like Vogue and Cosmopolitan.

After moving to the US, she began to appear in TV advertisements before taking on roles in TV and film, starring alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Bert Reynolds and Steve Martin.

She was later nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in The Thorn Birds.

After meeting and marrying Australian actor Bryan Brown on the set of The Thorn Birds in 1983, the couple relocated to Australia and welcomed three children — Matilda, Rosie and Joe.

