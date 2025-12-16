Bridie Carter leads tributes to McLeod’s Daughters star Rachael Carpani following her death aged 45

Following the tragic and heartbreaking news of Australian actress Rachael Carpani’s death at age 45, tributes from friends, family and co-stars have been flooding in.

Advertisement

Her McLeod’s Daughters co-star, Bridie Carter took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her friend.

Rachael Carpani as Jodi (R) alongside Jessica Napier as Becky. (Image: Supplied)

“This is the most difficult post,” Bridie began. “In love and respect, for our beautiful Rach, in prayer and with the deepest sorrow and profound sympathy for the Carpani family.”

She continued, “Rest In Peace our beautiful girl….the “baby” of our MD family…. We love you, we cherish you….. This is the wrong order of things.

Advertisement

“We are better people for having the privilege of sharing time with you. We know Rach will not only be missed immeasurably by her family, by us, but she is loved and will be missed by you all, around the world.

“We love you, Carpani. We miss you Rach. May your blessed spirit, so vivid, so full of life, laughter, joy, generosity, unique talent, energy, fervour, intelligence, resilience, courage and great humour, and a gentle humility, may you rest in peace…..”

McLeod’s Daughters aired from 2001 to 2009. (Image: Supplied)

Rachael’s former partner and fellow McLeod’s Daughters star Matt Passmore also posted an emotional tribute, sharing, “Farewell my friend. All the love i have to the Carpanis, friends and family. The greatest gift you gave was knowing you.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rachael’s Against The Wall co-star Marisa Ramirez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, alongside a photo of the two of them on set together in Toronto.

““Another gem, an actual unicorn taken from us away too soon. Rest in peace to my first partner in solving crime. I had the time of my life with her shooting Against the Wall in Toronto. The laughter, the tears and the memories will live in my heart forever,” she wrote.

“I wish my daughter could have met her. I wish we could’ve had another dinner and night out together. I wish we’d had another season of the show together. I wish this didn’t happen to such a genuinely wonderful human being. Sending all my thoughts, prayers and love to the Carpani family. I will wear my unicorn bracelet and think of her always.”

Rachael as detective Abby in Against The Wall. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

Rachael’s sister Georgia confirmed the news of her passing on 15 December, taking to social media to share a statement on behalf of her family.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the statement read.

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday 19th December with close family and friends. The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

Advertisement

Rest easy, Rachael Carpani.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.