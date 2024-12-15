EXCLUSIVE: How Pesto the Penguin will celebrate Christmas

The Christmas season is finally upon us, and no one is more excited than Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium’s viral sensation, Pesto the king penguin, who’s counting the days until Santa arrives.

Advertisement

He was so excited that he decided to catch up on some much-needed sleep when Woman’s Day paid him a visit to hear what his passionate keepers have planned for the 11-month-old chick.

Sea Life Aquarium keeper Michaela Smale tells Woman’s Day they have lots of exciting things arranged for all the king and gentoo penguins on Christmas Day.

Michaela loves working at Sea Life among the penguins. (Credit: Phillip Castleton.)

“The penguins have their own special Christmas wishlist, which is usually their absolute favourite food, whitebait and jelly,” she shares. “We’ll make them a big Christmas tree out of snow too!”

Advertisement

Pesto went viral shortly after hatching in January this year due to his unusually large size compared to his foster parents Tango and Hudson, along with his distinctive, very fluffy brown baby feathers.

WORLD FAMOUS

Millions of people from around the world have watched, loved and commented on Pesto and his adorable appearance on social media.

He’s the aquarium’s biggest chick ever, now weighing 24kg compared to the average king penguin weight of 17kg.

Pesto with his baby feathers and now with almost all of them gone. (Credit: Phillip Castleton and Instagram.)

Advertisement

Michaela, who is in charge of making sure Pesto is happy, well-fed and cool, is constantly surprised at how famous the penguin has become.

“I think the fact he’s so big is why the whole internet started to get behind him, and I think he acts as a really good ambassador for his species,” she shares. “It’s super cool he’s inspired people to care about his wild counterparts.”

CELEBRITY FANS

While Pesto is growing up and losing his baby down feathers, Michaela says he’s still as cheeky as ever!

“He’s super outgoing and confident, right from the get-go he’s loved being the first one to explore new places and new enrichment activities,” she explains, while blowing bubbles at the excited penguins – one of their favourite activities.

Advertisement

“He’s just super fun to be around.”

Katy Perry is one of Pesto’s many celebrity fans. (Credit: Instagram.)

While Pesto was resting when Woman’s Day paid a visit, he’s been more accommodating for his many A-list fans including Katy Perry who wanted to kiss Pesto while visiting to perform at the AFL grand final in September. Singer Olivia Rodrigo also came by to say hello.

“It’s super cool to have VIPs come and visit as there are not many jobs in the world where you have the opportunity to meet celebs,” says Michaela. “They’ve all been super respectful and were so appreciative.”

Advertisement

CHUNKY ATTRACTION

The Aquarium’s education and guest services manager, Olivia Hill, says their visitor count has never been higher. “Pesto’s been booked out until February, which is terrifying but also extraordinary for us, and the numbers are really exceeding our expectations in a great way.”

Most of the guests coming to visit Pesto have been interested in learning more about penguins.

Pesto is ready to celebrate Christmas! (Credit: Phillip Castleton.)

“It’s been a great opportunity for us to advocate for Pesto’s friends in the wild and remind people that they can have a positive impact on penguins even though they live far away.”

Advertisement

Another thing that amazes both Olivia and Michaela is how far people are travelling to get a glimpse of Pesto.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

“We met a lady who came all the way from America for one day just to see Pesto! It’s just fascinating to think that someone would fly halfway across the world to see a penguin,” laughs Olivia.

Once the festive season is over, the aquarium will swap tinsel for balloons to celebrate Pesto’s first birthday.

Pesto had such a good time with Woman’s Day, he needed a little nap. (Credit: Phillip Castleton.)

Advertisement

While no plans have been set in stone for the January 31 celebrations, Michaela promises guests will be able to see some special presentations, play some party games and have a dance.

“It’s been super fun to watch him grow from this little 200-gram baby into the 24-kilo chunk he is, and it’s been fun to share him with the rest of the world,” she shares. “We all knew he was special when he hatched, but now everyone knows just how special Pesto is.”

PESTO BY NUMBERS!

Pesto’s hatched weight: 196 grams

Pesto’s current weight: 24kg

His height: 90cm

Fish consumed per day: 25

Temperature in habitat: -2 degrees

Increase in visitors since Pesto arrived: 40%

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use