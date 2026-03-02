Kelly Osbourne slams cruel comments about her appearance 

Kelly Osbourne has fired back at cruel online critics after being body-shamed while grieving the devastating loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The 41-year-old TV star found herself at the centre of a social media storm following her appearance at the 2026 Brit Awards, where she walked the red carpet alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

Wearing a dramatic floor-length black gown, Kelly posed confidently for cameras – but instead of praise for her glam look, the internet zeroed in on her noticeably slimmer frame.

Within hours, whispers turned into wild speculation, with trolls questioning her health. Now, Kelly is hitting back.

In a blistering Instagram Stories post, she called out the “harshness” of targeting someone already going through what she described as the hardest chapter of her life.

Slamming the gossip and “lack of compassion,” Kelly made it clear she won’t tolerate being “dehumanised” or having her pain picked apart by strangers online.

Her emotional response comes just months after Ozzy’s death in July 2025 at age 76. The legendary rocker – and iconic frontman of Black Sabbath – died following a heart attack, leaving his family shattered.

Kelly has previously admitted that her grief has taken a physical toll, revealing that stress and heartbreak have affected her appetite and contributed to her weight loss. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill.

Late last year, Kelly directly confronted claims she was seriously ill or secretly using weight-loss medication, insisting she’s simply doing her best to cope.

She also reminded followers that sharing smiling snapshots online doesn’t mean she isn’t battling intense pain behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Sharon has leapt to her daughter’s defence, urging critics to think twice before typing out hurtful comments.

The former X Factor judge didn’t mince words, pointing out that leaving cruel remarks takes effort – effort she suggested could be put to far better use.

