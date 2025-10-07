Has Jelena Dokic split from her partner? Cryptic social media posts spark speculation

Former tennis star-turned commentator Jelena Dokic has recently stirred curiosity among her fans and followers with a series of cryptic social media posts.

The messages, focused on the complexities of being in a relationship with an “overthinking woman,” have led many to wonder if her romantic life is going through a rough patch.

On her Instagram, Jelena shared a heartfelt caption describing the emotional challenges faced by an overthinking woman in a relationship. She spoke about the need for patience, understanding, and reassurance.

“An overthinking woman !!! A reminder if you know or are with an overthinking woman. All it takes is a bit of understanding and patience,” Jelena wrote.

She continued, “She cries often. Not for attention, drama or to make you feel guilty. But because her overthinking leads to stress and exhaustion which she then lets out through tears.”

This sparked many questions for fans: Is Jelena describing her own emotional state? Is this a reflection of tensions in her current relationship?

(Credit: Instagram)

Further adding fuel to speculation, Jelena reposted a poignant reel about choosing a life partner. The message urged viewers to look beyond romance and chemistry, focusing instead on character, mindset, and compatibility.

“Love is more than feeling, it’s partnership. It’s foundation. It’s everything,” the quote read.

Fans quickly connected the dots, wondering if these posts hinted at trouble with her boyfriend, Yane Veselinov.

“There’s already talk of cracks showing,” a close source revealed to Woman’s Day. “All these cryptic hints she’s dropping could be that she is starting to feel like she’s not the boss in the relationship with Yane – there’s plenty of second guessing going on, but the bottom line is it reads as life is fragile right now.”

While Jelena has never publicly shared many details about her relationship with Yane, the tone and timing of these messages have sparked rumours that the couple may have parted ways.

(Credit: Instagram)

