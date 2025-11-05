Is Jelena Dokic engaged? The one telling sign

Former tennis star turned commentator Jelena Dokic has left fans buzzing after her latest Instagram post from the 2025 Melbourne Cup.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old shared a series of stunning photos from the event, but it was one particular detail that caught everyone’s eye – a sparkling diamond ring on that finger.

In a close-up shot showcasing her race-day jewellery, the dazzling piece immediately sent fans into speculation mode, convinced Jelena might be engaged to her partner, Yane Veselinov.

“You radiate happiness 💍,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Um hello… that rock! 💍 BTW you look amazing !” A third fan added, “Beautiful. Is that an engagement ring I see 💍”

Advertisement

Adding fuel to the fire, Jelena later shared a separate post set to Rihanna’s hit ‘Diamonds’, flaunting her glamorous makeup look.

The post comes just months after Jelena first sparked engagement whispers following a romantic getaway to Bali with Yane. The holiday came after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

At the time, a source told Woman’s Day that Jelena might have been “manifesting” a proposal.

“There’s no doubt she was doing just that when she wore that diamond ring at The Logies,” the insider said. “She’s hoping her fairy-tale ending isn’t too far away.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Jelena first opened up about her relationship with Yane in an August interview with 9Honey, reflecting on love, healing, and life in the public eye.

“It’s hard sometimes being [in the] public eye and people want to know things, and I get that,” she told the publication. “I’ve been alone for a long time… I think everyone’s journey is unique, everyone’s healing journey is unique, whether it comes to your private life or your professional life, and that’s what healing and taking care of yourself is. You’ve got to find what works for you.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram-official in July, when Jelena posted a sweet photo of the two together, writing, “You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place. So glad I found you ❤️.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.